'Emmerdale' hints at GRAVE DANGER for Jacob as Meena makes him her next target

Meena is so desperate to move in with David that she wants Jacob out of the way.

Emmerdale has hinted that Jacob Gallagher might need to start sleeping with one eye open as Meena Jutla targets him in a new revenge plan.

Fans have watched Meena's behaviour become more sinister than ever recently when she tried to frame Andrea for shutting her pet dog in a car on a hot day. Her plan was to get Andrea in trouble and cause drama in her romance with Charles, hoping it might mean there was a chance for her sister, Manpreet to reunite with her ex.

Thankfully David managed to rescue Princess the dog out of the hot car, and soon she was home safe and sound, no thanks to scheming Meena. However, fans have become convinced that Meena could have it in for more than the dog after her dark past was revealed.

Meena meddled in Andrea and Charles's relationship by trying to kill Princess the dog in a hot car. (Image credit: ITV)

The village nurse recently admitted to Diane that her best friend killed herself, and she has been living with the guilt of not helping her friend in her time of need ever since.

However, when it later transpired her friend actually died in suspicious circumstances, fans have guessed that Meena might have actually been the one to kill her.

Meena confided in Diane about her friend's death, but was she being entirely truthful? (Image credit: ITV)

Next week's Emmerdale sees Meena determined to move in with boyfriend David, but her jealousy soon gets the better of her when a recently-returned Jacob seems to be taking up all of David's time.

In a bid to get Jacob into the bad books, Meena steals the collection tin for Emmerdale Pride and frames him for the theft. But her plan backfires completely when David cancels their dinner date together, claiming that Jacob needs him now more than ever.

Meena isn't happy when David cancels their dinner plans next week. (Image credit: ITV)

Seething, Meena plots another way to get rid of Jacob and comes up with an idea when she hears about Leanna's travel plans. Thinking that she could perhaps convince Jacob to go traveling with Leanna, leaving David free to spend all this time with her, Meena jealously plots once again.

But with her history with Princess the dog and also her late best friend, could Jacob become Meena's next victim?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays, however this week there are schedule changes because of Euro 2020 and the soap will air Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. You can also stream all of this week's episodes on ITV Hub. See our TV Guide for full listings.