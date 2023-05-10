Emmerdale reveals horror for Moira after SHOCK betrayal

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is sabotaged by someone in her own family.

There's devastation in store for Emmerdale farmer Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) as she's hit by a huge betrayal from a member of her own family.

Caleb Milligan (William Ash) is desperate to keep a sound relationship with business partner Kim Tate (Claire King) before she gets cold feet and undoes his plan to take everything she's got.

The pair are trying to get their stud farm off the ground but thanks to Caleb, they have no land.

However, Caleb suggests to Kim that he thinks that he can get his sister-in-law, Moira, to sell them her beloved farmland with the knowledge that Butler's Farm is in financial trouble.

Acting as the concerned relative, Caleb targets the struggling farmer, but what has he got up his sleeve to get Moira to give up on the family business?

Moira is left reeling after an ultimate betrayal. (Image credit: ITV)

On Wednesday, May 17, Moira is doing everything to keep her business afloat, but something has happened and she can't come back from it — what could it be?

As she and husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) take stock, a devastated Moira admits defeat and leans on him for support. Unbeknownst to them, a scheming Caleb watches on, delighted that his plan is coming together.

With Caleb determined to throw his own relatives under the bus to get what he wants, actor William told What To Watch about the desperate lengths his character will go to to get Home Farm.

He said: "There's a bitterness and darkness in Caleb because he was brought up in a children's home. The Dingles have given him a lot of light. He loves them. But in his pursuit of Home Farm, he loses sight of everything.

"He's horrible to his son Nicky and he throws the rest of his family under the bus. The stud farm is a front."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX (opens in new tab).