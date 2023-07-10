Emmerdale reveals HUGE Christmas drama heading for the village

Emmerdale has hinted at a new Christmas storyline involving beloved couple Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) on Monday, July 12.

Husband and wife Dawn and Billy are overjoyed after discovering they're going to be parents and shared the news of her pregnancy with their loved ones at Home Farm.

In Monday's episode, Dawn and Billy go to the hospital for a scan and the couple are astounded when they hear the delightful news that Dawn is 16 weeks pregnant, which is much further along than she had thought.

Emotions run high for her and Billy as they lovingly gaze at their baby for the first time... and this timing means that Billy and Dawn's bundle of joy is due at Christmas!

But while Christmas babies are nothing new in soaps, these things are rarely smooth sailing and so there is bound to be some festive drama surrounding the baby's arrival over the festive period.

Dawn and Billy Fletcher go for an ultrasound scan and hear some surprising news. (Image credit: ITV)

Talking to What To Watch and other press, Olivia Bromley teased that there are "a lot of twists and turns" in the storyline as she said: "As an actor, it’s going to be quite interesting because I haven't had a baby so that’s going to be quite a challenge to do all the things that are involved.

"I think it will be a meaty storyline. I think there are a lot of twists and turns, I think it will be good for us as actors to play that dynamic."

Dawn and Billy announced their pregnancy news at Home Farm. (Image credit: ITV)

Olivia also shared about how Dawn reacts to the news of her pregnancy: "I think she's just really happy because obviously this represents to her so much in terms of the growth from where she's come from.

"But also the fact she's got this stable family unit and now, with the person that she loves that she's going to have a baby with, but in such different circumstances to when she had her first child which was really unhappy.

"Back then, she was in a terrifying relationship where she obviously had drug problems and didn't have stability so this is just a completely different situation. I think she's really, really happy about it."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.