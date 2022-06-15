Emmerdale star Danny Miller reveals next BIG role after soap exit

Former Emmerdale star Danny Miller has revealed his new acting role after his explosive exit from the soap last year.

Danny, who played fan-favourite Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, seems to have officially moved on from the village life as he’s set to take on the lead role in the pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk.

The production will run at the Bradford Theatre, with their official Twitter account making the announcement that Danny will be starring in the show.

The statement said: “We’re so excited that Emmerdale star and King of the Jungle Danny Miller and Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK runner-up & musical theatre performer Divina De Campo will be joining Billy Pearce in this year’s panto Jack and the Beanstalk.”

We're so excited that @emmerdale star & King of the Jungle @DannyBMiller and RuPaul's Drag Race UK runner-up & musical theatre performer @Divinadecampo will be joining @1billypearce in this year's #alhambratheatrebradford panto Jack and the Beanstalk.🌟

Danny’s character, Aaron, bid a dramatic farewell to the village last year after his boyfriend Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) was murdered by serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu).

Since his exit, Danny went on to win I’m A Celebrity 2021, beating Coronation Street star Simon Gregson and singer Frankie Bridge in the final.

This isn’t the only new project he’s taken up since leaving the soap world as he has also created a YouTube channel with his partner Steph where they document their lives through weekly vlogs with their baby son Albert and their dogs Gini and Kenny.

They also revealed that they hoped to share the lead-up to their wedding and their journey learning British Sign Language.

Danny had played Aaron Dingle since 2008. (Image credit: ITV)

When it was announced that Danny would be leaving Emmerdale after 13 years, a spokesperson for the ITV soap said: "Danny has achieved so much during his time at Emmerdale playing the role of Aaron. He has had to tackle some of the hardest-hitting storylines and has made a lasting impact on the show.

"Aaron is a character our viewers took into their hearts and have followed his rollercoaster journey for years. Danny will be hugely missed and we wish him all the best going forwards."

