Emmerdale star Danny Miller reveals the REAL behind soap return

Emmerdale favourite Danny Miller has shared the real reason he's returned to the soap after two years.

Danny made a shock comeback as troubled Aaron Dingle after he was dragged back to the village and held hostage by his uncles Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) at Wiley's farmhouse.

It was believed that brothers Cain and Caleb had been spending weeks away on their new car dealing project in Holland. However, it was revealed that the pair had actually gone to Italy to retrieve Aaron after he got in trouble with Italian gangsters.

Last year, Aaron returned to the Dales for the soap's 50th anniversary and left after the tragic death of his sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and after finding out about his mum Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

After Aaron's botched attempt at trying to start a new life in Italy, soap star Danny revealed the reason why he came back to the soap.

Aaron struggled to cope with the death of his little sister Liv Flaherty. (Image credit: ITV)

He told What To Watch: "It’s been amazing. It’s like a new job for me because I see it completely differently. I’m very appreciative of the job, I’m very thankful to be back here and obviously I’ve got a family now that needs feeding!

"It makes it a fun way to do that. And being around the corner — I’ve relocated here now which shows I want to commit to the show and show the audience how much I love it and how much respect and thanks I’ve got for it.

"I enjoyed the time away and I did I’m A Celeb which was something I always wanted to do. I had the opportunity to go and do various other shows off the back of that.

"I left for time with my family, which you often don’t get to do because it’s very busy. I feel I’ve achieved a lot in my time away but when the offer came to get back in I was very thankful. This is for my family and I feel very honoured."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.