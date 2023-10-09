Mysterious Emmerdale hostage finally EXPOSED as fan favourite Aaron Dingle

Emmerdale has finally revealed who Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) have been keeping hostage — and in a shocking turn of events, the mystery prisoner turned out to be Aaron Dingle! (Danny Miller)

Brothers Cain and Caleb had been acting shifty ever since they were spending weeks away on their new car dealing project in Holland.

Suspicious about her husband and brother-in-law's antics, Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb) followed Cain to the abandoned farmhouse at Wylie's to discover the truth.

Despite their cover story, Moira was horrified to discover a hooded figure being held captive and in tonight's episode (Monday, October 8) it was revealed to be their nephew Aaron.

Moira demanded answers as a battered and tied-up Aaron furiously lashed out at his family.

Moira Barton was stunned to find her bruised nephew Aaron tied up. (Image credit: ITV)

It transpired that Cain hadn't been spending time in Holland at all, and had actually gone to Italy to drag Aaron back to Emmerdale after he got in trouble with Italian gangsters.

Aaron, who left the village following the death of his sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele), called Cain to tell him about his life-threatening predicament, so he and Caleb went out there to retrieve him.

Aaron was exposed as the hostage. (Image credit: ITV)

However, their rescue mission clearly took a surprise turn as he ended up being held hostage due to his refusal of wanting to come back to the village.

Aaron swore that he was set up and demanded to be freed, but the brothers held him prisoner in their strange way of protecting him.

Chas Dingle found her son being held hostage by her brothers. (Image credit: ITV)

Soon enough, Aaron's mum Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) arrived and was stunned to find her brothers had locked up her son.

She ordered they release him, but as she tried to repair the fractured bond with her son, Aaron blamed her for Liv's death and wanted nothing to do with her.

Chas rummaged through his bag and found the thirty grand he had stolen from the Italian mobsters, revealing that he had lied about being set up.

Will Aaron return to the village or somehow make his escape back to Italy?

