Emmerdale star Emma Atkins teases HUGE 'never done before' showdown for Charity and Mack

Emmerdale star Emma Atkins revealed there's a 'never done before' showdown between Charity and Mack.

Emmerdale legend Emma Atkins has hinted at an explosive "never done before" confrontation that "breaks the boundaries of normal soap filming" as Charity Dingle discovers that her husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is the father of Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) baby.

Charity's life is set to shatter as she finds out that Mack is the secret father of Chloe's baby after their ill-fated one-night stand last year.

In upcoming Emmerdale scenes, Mack is struggling to balance his marriage with Charity and a secret life with his newborn son, Reuben.

But the new parents' worlds are set to come crashing down when Chloe is told the devastating news that Reuben is thought to have meningitis.

Unable to cope with the ordeal, a drunk Mack spirals out of control and violently lashes out at Dan Spencer in The Woolpack, leaving Charity stunned.

Charity believes that her new husband is having regrets about their recent marriage, but she couldn't be more wrong.

Charity is heartbroken when she finally discovers the truth. (Image credit: ITV)

Unbeknownst to Charity, Mack's baby bombshell is set to explode and destroy their marriage when she decides to visit Chloe in hospital. As she sees Mack sharing a tender moment with Reuben, she instantly realises that Mack is the father of Chloe's child.

Emma Atkins hinted to What To Watch about what's to come following the fallout of the discovery and teased a fiery confrontation scene that the soap has "never done before."

She said: "It’s interesting, there's a moment in the village where we bump into each other and Mackenzie doesn’t know that Charity knows, and that is magical. I loved filming that. It’s something we’ve never done before."

Emma also revealed that: "It breaks a few of the boundaries of normal soap filming. So a normal scene is usually three to four pages, this was like 17/18 pages so it’s a continuation. It’s the unravelling. It’s me and Lawrence and a couple more characters involved, Noah and Sarah.

"It’s just the moments after they meet in the village and he finally works out that she knows and then it’s like…"

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX (opens in new tab).