Emmerdale star hints at MAJOR character's return amid SHOCK exit storyline

Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell teased a major character's return as Amelia and Dan Spencer plan to flee the country.
Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer, has teased that Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) could return as the teen plans to flee the village with her dad Dan Spencer (Liam Fox).
Amelia and Dan's lives were turned upside down when Dan punched Amelia's stalker, Lloyd and put him in a coma.
Lloyd antagonised the protective dad during their confrontation and a furious Dan lost his temper and punched Lloyd in the face, causing him to fall down and hit his head on a rock.
The ordeal has landed Dan in huge trouble with the police and in upcoming scenes, Dan pleads guilty to GBH in court.
Terrified that he will go to prison and leave her and baby Esther behind, Amelia suggests that they run away to Ireland in order to stay together as a family.
With Lloyd's life still hanging in the balance, Dan could be found guilty of more than just assault and he suddenly feels overwhelmed at the prospect of prison.
Dan decides to go along with his daughter's plan of fleeing the country and asks his boss Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) for help.
When Cain gives Dan and Amelia ferry tickets to Ireland, car keys and a burner phone that can't be traced, their plan to go on the run suddenly becomes very real.
Dan and Amelia, along with Amelia's baby daughter Esther, pack their bags and secretly leave the village without telling anyone. But have they made the right decision and is this the last we've seen of the family?
Talking to What To Watch and other press, Daisy teased that the storyline could prompt a comeback for Kerry and revealed that it would be "lovely" for her to return.
She said: "I think Amelia would love that. I mean, they've been so close for years, even though Dan and Kerry aren't together anymore and she doesn't really see much of her. But, it would be lovely to have Kerry back to support Amelia because she's like a second mum and I think Amelia would feel a lot more comforted if she's there. So yeah, that'd be nice."
Laura is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her second child with partner Mark Jordon in October 2022.
Kerry's exit was set in motion after she discovered her late fiancée Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) had been having an affair with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) in explosive scenes.
Following the revelation, Kerry took a job on a cruise ship and dropped the bombshell that she was the mother of Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) before she left the village.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.
By Grace Morris