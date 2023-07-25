Emmerdale spoilers: Dan Spencer pleads GUILTY! Is he headed for PRISON?

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer is in court in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

If Dan Spencer could turn back time, he'd walk away from wind-up merchant Lloyd, the married man who'd been harassing his teenage daughter, Amelia.

But the dad saw red as Lloyd jeered and taunted him and punched him.

That one punch has changed everything. Lloyd hit the ground unconscious and is now in a coma while Dan faces the prospect of prison.

As the mechanic goes on trial, the whole sorry saga flashes before his very eyes. Taking in the sight of Lloyd's devastated wife Julie, Dan pleads guilty to GBH.

Amelia watches on in horror as her family's fate and future are passed over to the hands of the judge… Is Dan about to get sent to prison leaving Amelia and baby Esther to fend for themselves?

Having seen Nicky kissing someone else, Gabby is furious and has hit the bottle.

When she runs into her ex, she tries to swing a punch at Nicky and instead hits her housemate Billy who steps in to try to stop her!

Back at Home Farm, Dawn's husband Billy listens to Gabby's tale of woe and consoles her. But lonely Gabby gets the wrong impression and tries to kiss him!

Will Dawn find out Gabby's tried it on with her man?

A crowd gathers in the village as Nicola unveils a new bus stop and informs the locals it's a memorial to Liv and Harriet who died in the wind storm last year.

But as Nicola delivers her touching address, the peaceful, tender moment is ruined by the noisy arrival of Colin, the homophobic councillor.

After bolshy Colin insists the whole unveiling is repeated, the crowd starts wandering off. Furious that no one is listening to his speech, aggro Colin kicks off, targetting Jai and Laurel who took in his gay son Marshall, who recently moved away.

A reporter catches Colin's meltdown and before long, the footage has gone viral…

Trouble looms in the air, elsewhere, as Nate discovers that Caleb is secretly behind a new contract that Cain's landed at his garage.

Can Caleb stop Nate telling his dad that Caleb, his hated brother, has effectively given him a handout?

