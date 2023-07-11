Much-loved Emmerdale couple TORN APART as character exits after just months on screen

A beloved couple's romance meets a sad end as one of them leaves Emmerdale.

There's heartbreak in store for young Emmerdale couple Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) and Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) as Marshall bids farewell to the village and his first love Arthur.

Marshall first appeared in the village earlier this year and despite a rocky start, he and Arthur developed feelings for each other after they almost kissed.

However, the boys' romance faced its fair share of obstacles as Marshall's homophobic dad Colin (Mark Noble) went to extreme measures to keep them apart and even sent his son away to boarding school.

Arthur stepped in to stop the abuse Marshall received from his father and told his mum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), who welcomed Marshall into her home so that he could live in a safe environment that gave him the freedom to be himself.

Marshall stood up to Colin after he tried to force him into coming home and bravely came out as he disowned his father.

Arthur Thomas is left devastated when his boyfriend Marshall Hamston leaves the village. (Image credit: ITV)

With Marshall no longer having to hide his sexuality, he asked Arthur out on a date and the friends soon became a couple.

However, the teens will take centre stage next week in heartbreaking circumstances as Marshall tells a devastated Arthur that he's leaving the village.

Before leaving with his aunt, Marshall thanks Laurel for all she's done for him and gives Arthur a huge hug.

Laurel's heart breaks as her son sobs in her arms over the loss of his first love.

Arthur breaks down in his mum Laurel Thomas' arms. (Image credit: ITV)

The next day, Arthur is still reeling from losing his boyfriend Marshall and is taking his first heartbreak hard.

But rather than comfort her crushed brother, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), who's also dealing with her own issues after being dumped by Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) on their wedding day, makes matters worse for the teen.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.