Much-loved Emmerdale couple TORN APART as character exits after just months on screen
An Emmerdale couple's romance will come to a heartbreaking end as a resident leaves the village after just months.
There's heartbreak in store for young Emmerdale couple Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) and Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) as Marshall bids farewell to the village and his first love Arthur.
Marshall first appeared in the village earlier this year and despite a rocky start, he and Arthur developed feelings for each other after they almost kissed.
However, the boys' romance faced its fair share of obstacles as Marshall's homophobic dad Colin (Mark Noble) went to extreme measures to keep them apart and even sent his son away to boarding school.
Arthur stepped in to stop the abuse Marshall received from his father and told his mum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), who welcomed Marshall into her home so that he could live in a safe environment that gave him the freedom to be himself.
Marshall stood up to Colin after he tried to force him into coming home and bravely came out as he disowned his father.
With Marshall no longer having to hide his sexuality, he asked Arthur out on a date and the friends soon became a couple.
However, the teens will take centre stage next week in heartbreaking circumstances as Marshall tells a devastated Arthur that he's leaving the village.
Before leaving with his aunt, Marshall thanks Laurel for all she's done for him and gives Arthur a huge hug.
Laurel's heart breaks as her son sobs in her arms over the loss of his first love.
The next day, Arthur is still reeling from losing his boyfriend Marshall and is taking his first heartbreak hard.
But rather than comfort her crushed brother, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), who's also dealing with her own issues after being dumped by Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) on their wedding day, makes matters worse for the teen.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.