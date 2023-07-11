Emmerdale spoilers: Rishi Sharma's AGONY over bust-up with Jai
Airs Friday 21st July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rishi Sharma is a dad in pieces in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Jai Sharma's cousin Suni was hoping Jai's stag do would repair the rift in the family but there's been no such luck.
Jai can't get past the fact that Rishi has never told him he wasn't his biological father yet told his ex-wife, Manpreet.
Laurel has tried to get her fiancé to make amends, as has Suni, but Jai is deeply hurt and just can't get it go.
Rishi is in absolute bits. He knows he should have said but he's been nothing but a devoted and loving dad to Jai who he bought up alongside his biological kids Priya and Nikhil.
Will the heartbroken dad end up missing his son's wedding next week?
Teenager Arthur Thomas is down in the dumps over his lost love, Marshall. It's the his first heartbreak and he's taking it hard.
Rather than rally round and console her brother, Gabby, who's dealing with her own affairs of the heart, makes matters worse…
Elsewhere, Caleb Milligan tries to reassure Tracy Robinson that she won't be a family outcast now they're going into business together.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!