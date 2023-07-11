Emmerdale spoilers: Rishi Sharma's AGONY over bust-up with Jai

Rishi Sharma is in bits over Jai's upset. Can cousin Suni get the Sharma men talking?

Emmerdale's Rishi Sharma is a dad in pieces in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jai Sharma's cousin Suni was hoping Jai's stag do would repair the rift in the family but there's been no such luck.

Jai can't get past the fact that Rishi has never told him he wasn't his biological father yet told his ex-wife, Manpreet.

Jai is devastated to have found out he's Rishi's adoptive son. (Image credit: ITV)

Laurel has tried to get Rishi and Jai talking. (Image credit: ITV)

Laurel has tried to get her fiancé to make amends, as has Suni, but Jai is deeply hurt and just can't get it go.

Rishi is in absolute bits. He knows he should have said but he's been nothing but a devoted and loving dad to Jai who he bought up alongside his biological kids Priya and Nikhil.

Will the heartbroken dad end up missing his son's wedding next week?

Teenager Arthur Thomas is down in the dumps over his lost love, Marshall. It's the his first heartbreak and he's taking it hard.

Arthur's heart broke when Marshall moved away with his aunt. (Image credit: ITV)

Rather than rally round and console her brother, Gabby, who's dealing with her own affairs of the heart, makes matters worse…

Elsewhere, Caleb Milligan tries to reassure Tracy Robinson that she won't be a family outcast now they're going into business together.

