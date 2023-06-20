Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle saves Amelia from SICK stalker

Mandy Dingle steps in and gets rid of the perv who's menacing out-of-her-depth-Amelia

It's Mandy Dingle to the rescue in Thursday's episode of Emmerdale!

Amelia Spencer thinks she's got her social media profile under control but she's about to find out that online, no one is ever as they seem…

At Mandy Dingle's salon, Pampamanda, a man walks in claiming to be a customer.

But trainee Amelia, who's trying to launch an online side-hustle, is taken aback when the 'customer' goes on to reveal he's her top subscriber.

As time ticks on, Amelia becomes increasingly intimidated by creepy Lloyd who traps her in the salon after demanding one-on-one time with her!

Fortunately, Mandy's arrival puts paid to Lloyd's fantasies.

The disgusted Dingle is disgusted dispatches the dodgy creep but as she tends to shaken Amelia, will Mandy comply when the teen begs her not to tell her dad Dan?

Later, however, Dan finds out anyway as Lloyd is blowing up Amelia's phone and has found out where they live…

Can Amelia stop her dad from involving the police?

Elsewhere Wendy and Liam's affair is found out by disapproving Victoria.

The mum is initially suspicious that Bernice and Bob are having a thing but when flustered Bob claims that Bernice is still in to Liam!

Armed with the info, Vic decides to suss out how the doc feels about his ex.

But when Victoria calls in to Liam's she puts two and two together after clocking the doctor looking decidedly dishevelled and spotting Wendy's handbag in his sitting room…

Victoria then confronts guilt-ridden Wendy and insists she stops cheating on Bob.

Will the medic lovers call it quits?

At Jai and Laurel's engagement do, Archie sets off to find his granddad, Rishi, not realising he's not been invited.

Will furious Jai heal his rift with his dad when his young son unwittingly reunites them?

Nate returns home with daughter Frankie but Cain's concerned about the situation. Why's Tracy allowed her ex to bring their little girl back to the village?

