Emmerdale star Isobel Steele shares sweet exit message with hilarious twist

Emmerdale star Isobel Steele has shared a touching message with a comical twist after leaving the soap as fan-favourite Liv Dingle.

Liv tragically died during Emmerdale's 50th anniversary storm week after she was crushed by a caravan.

In devastating scenes, Liv said an emotional goodbye to her brother Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and her husband, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) as she was unable to be saved due to the severity of her injuries.

Emmerdale fans were heartbroken by her death, but despite the tears the soap star managed to lighten the mood with a jolly twist to her goodbye video.

The video was posted on the official Emmerdale Twitter account, where Isobel bid an emotional farewell to the soap and said that being on the show was "the best seven years" of her life.

But, as she offered her thanks to everyone, Bradley, who plays her on-screen husband Vinny, interrupted the video for a comical reason.

Don't mind us, we're just crying a million tears 😭Goodbye Liv, we're going to miss you so much ❤️#Emmerdale50 @Brad_J_J @Isobel_steele @ITV @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/9my1dauijHOctober 19, 2022 See more

As she tried to tell him that she was making a video, he said: "No, I know, security are asking for your pass back."

"What my ITV pass?" she questioned.

"You're prolonging your exit a little bit here. But, if you just want to. You know just get your pass, hand it in and just kind of go," he hilariously replied, before the pair said goodbye and dashed off.

Isobel also shared a montage of images to her Instagram account, offering us a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the storm episode and the caravan stunt that caused her on-screen death.

The caption read: "And that’s a wrap on Liv Dingle. Hard to put into words what this show and the people in it mean to me and how big a decision it was to leave. Thank you to every single person I ever worked with and to those that pushed me to be a better person and a better actor.

"Thank you to everyone who watches the show and has supported me throughout, none of it went unnoticed. Thank you to Kate Oates, Ian MacLeod & Jane Hudson. I love you all so much, you know who you are. The most bizarre and wonderful place to have grown up. I’m gonna miss it so much. On to the next! X"

