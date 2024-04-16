Emmerdale star teases possible character return for love triangle twist

An Emmerdale star talked about a possible return for their on-screen ex.

Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb has revealed whether Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) could make a return to the village after her explosive exit on Boxing Day 2023.

Chloe's time in the village came to a dramatic end when she decided to move away with her baby son Reuben, who she shares with Lawrence's character Mackenzie Boyd.

Chloe's exit concluded the messy love triangle between her, Mack and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) after a year. The trio's toxic romance resulted in Chloe nearly dying in a horror clifftop crash after Mack chose to save his ex-wife Charity, which eventually ended with Chloe's dad Damon "Harry" Harris (Robert Beck) kidnapping Mack and holding him hostage in revenge for his love rat ways.

The door was left open for Chloe's return, so could she come back to Emmerdale and get her revenge for everything Mack put her through?

Lawrence spoke about the possibility of Chloe returning to Digital Spy, saying: "I was gutted when Jessie left — me and Jessie got on really well. I still speak to her quite a lot.

Mackenzie Boyd was heartbroken when Chloe Harris left with their son Reuben. (Image credit: ITV)

"It was bittersweet, I guess, in many ways because whilst I really enjoyed working with her while we were on set, I know that she's doing really well now.

"I know that she's really enjoying doing what she's doing now. So while it was sad on one level, I'm also very happy for her."

He added: "There's always scope and I think they left it deliberately open for Chloe and Reuben to potentially return. But at the moment I don't know."

Following her soap exit, actress Jessie revealed her "surreal" career move and announced that she had fulfilled her dream of becoming a published author, with her first book The Ladie Upstairs set for release in May 2025.

