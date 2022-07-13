Emmerdale’s Amelia Spencer in HORROR baby accident that exposes her deepest secret

Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer is traumatised when she drops baby Thomas after fainting.

Emmerdale teenager Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is in serious trouble when she collapses while babysitting Gabby Thomas’ (Rosie Bentham) baby and is forced to admit a dark secret.

In Emmerdale recently, Amelia has been taking weight gain syrup she ordered online to help combat her body insecurities and it seems the mixture has been making Amelia unwell.

In an upcoming episode due to air on Thursday, July 21, Amelia agrees to babysit Thomas for Gabby at Home Farm, despite her feeling ill.

Plagued with dizzy spells, Amelia isn’t well enough to look after baby Thomas, but she tries to ignore how sick she’s feeling when she takes another prison visiting order Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) sent to Gabby.

It’s not long before a disorientated Amelia suddenly faints while holding Thomas

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) comes to the rescue and rushes Thomas to hospital, while a shaken-up Amelia comes up with a cover story about what happened.

Harriet is first on the scene and is concerned when she finds out what happened. (Image credit: ITV)

When Gabby arrives, panicking about her son, Amelia feels terrible when Gaby blames herself.

However, Amelia’s lie is soon exposed by Dawn Taylor’s (Olivia Bromley) little boy Lucas who saw the whole thing.

Amelia is bombarded with furious questions from Gabby and Kim Tate (Claire King) and she’s then forced to confess everything to her dad, Dan (Liam Fox) who is horrified to find her at the centre of the ordeal.

He’s devastated when she tells him that she’s been taking weight gain syrup she’s been buying off the internet.

Little Lucas tells all to a fuming Gabby and Kim! (Image credit: ITV)

She admits to feeling really dizzy and blurry and agrees when her dad urges her to get checked out by a doctor.

Has the syrup done some serious damage to her body?

This isn’t the first time Amelia has fainted as she passed out last month while out with her friends.

The gang feared for her life, but as she regained consciousness she batted off their concerns and lied saying that she had forgotten to eat that day and that she was okay.

Unbeknownst to them, she was taking the weight gain syrup, despite her friend Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) begging her to stop.

This episode will air on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30pm on ITV.