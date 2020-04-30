Everything new on Disney Plus in May 2020

Source: Disney (Image credit: Disney)

Disney+ already was huge when it launched in November 2019, given that it was the new home for Star Wars , the Marvel Cinematic Universe, NatGeo and, of course, Disney proper. But the new original content that piqued everyone's interest (or at least for Star Wars fans) was The Mandalorian .

And in May, we'll get a peek into what it took to make the first season of the series, and hear from the folks who actually made it happen.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight episode series that takes us behind the scenes of the newest entry into the Star Wars world. And also in May, The Clone Wars wraps up its epic run in the same universe.

Check out the full Disney+ schedule below. And you can still find the remainder of the April schedule here .

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, May 1

Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

CAR SOS (S1 - S7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Nature's Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

Water Birds

Be Our Chef Episode 106 "Slimy Yet Satisfying": In this "Lion King" inspired challenge, the Perez family and Platt family are competing to rule the land as they figure out a way to include veggies in a dish that's fit for the whole family. Just as Simba didn't want to eat bugs at first, kids sometimes don't want to eat their vegetables. These families will be tasked with incorporating vegetables into a dish that they all will find satisfying.

In this "Lion King" inspired challenge, the Perez family and Platt family are competing to rule the land as they figure out a way to include veggies in a dish that's fit for the whole family. Just as Simba didn't want to eat bugs at first, kids sometimes don't want to eat their vegetables. These families will be tasked with incorporating vegetables into a dish that they all will find satisfying. Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 "Shattered": After capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka's journey to the Jedi Council is disrupted when Order 66 is declared, turning her world upside down.

After capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka's journey to the Jedi Council is disrupted when Order 66 is declared, turning her world upside down. Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 "Star Wars: Clock": The Kurzawa family joins Amber for a craft inspired by "Star Wars."

The Kurzawa family joins Amber for a craft inspired by "Star Wars." One Day At Disney Episode 122 "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor": Follow along as GMA Co-Anchor Robin Roberts takes us behind-the-scenes of America's favorite morning show. From covering breaking world news on a daily basis to chronicling her personal health battle on air in 2012, Robin shows what it takes to be a part of the well-oiled machine that sets the tone for America's day.

Follow along as GMA Co-Anchor Robin Roberts takes us behind-the-scenes of America's favorite morning show. From covering breaking world news on a daily basis to chronicling her personal health battle on air in 2012, Robin shows what it takes to be a part of the well-oiled machine that sets the tone for America's day. Prop Culture Series Premiere: Film historian and prop collector Dan Lanigan reunites iconic Disney movie props with the filmmakers, actors, and crew who created and used them in some of Disney's most beloved films. All eight episodes are available.

Coming to Disney+ on Saturday, May 2

John Carter

Coming to Disney+ on Monday, May 4

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere - Episode 101 "Directing": Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian . Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau. In the first episode, the filmmakers speak about their individual journeys on the way to the director's chair and take us inside the filmmaking process of The Mandalorian.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian . Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau. In the first episode, the filmmakers speak about their individual journeys on the way to the director's chair and take us inside the filmmaking process of The Mandalorian. Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series Finale - Episode 712 "Victory and Death": Ahsoka and Rex must use their wit and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, May 8

Be Our Chef Episode 107 "Anyone Can Cook": In round seven of "Be Our Chef", the Perez and Wells families are tasked with reimagining their own family-inspired "Ratatouille" dish. Both families explore the French Pavilion at Epcot to test out the culinary wonders of the park, while they visit with Remy and Emile for inspiration.

In round seven of "Be Our Chef", the Perez and Wells families are tasked with reimagining their own family-inspired "Ratatouille" dish. Both families explore the French Pavilion at Epcot to test out the culinary wonders of the park, while they visit with Remy and Emile for inspiration. Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 "Star Wars: Hanging Art": The Freeman family joins Amber for a craft inspired by "Star Wars."

The Freeman family joins Amber for a craft inspired by "Star Wars." One Day At Disney Episode 123 "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host": Ride along with Attractions Host Joe Hernandez aboard the historic Mark Twain Riverboat and take in the iconic scenery around the Disneyland Resort. From the helm of the wheelhouse, Joe creates a mesmerizing and memorable experience for all guests, young and old, as they embark on one of Disneyland Resort's favorite floating adventures.

Ride along with Attractions Host Joe Hernandez aboard the historic Mark Twain Riverboat and take in the iconic scenery around the Disneyland Resort. From the helm of the wheelhouse, Joe creates a mesmerizing and memorable experience for all guests, young and old, as they embark on one of Disneyland Resort's favorite floating adventures. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 "Legacy": The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas' STAR WARS.

The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas' STAR WARS. Disney Insider Episode 105 "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives": This week on Disney Insider, run Disney goes behind the scenes on how they plan a marathon through The Walt Disney World Resort that puts a smile on every racer's face. Meet the team behind the new interactive game Disney Sorcerer's Arena that lets fans play as one of over 100 Disney and Pixar characters. The Walt Disney Archives celebrates its 50th anniversary by putting 400 iconic props, costumes and original artwork on display.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, May 15

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Be Our Chef Episode 108 "Worth Melting For": In this round the Merrill family and Platt family are challenged to create a cold delicious dessert inspired by Elsa's icy powers. The families visit Epcot's Norway Pavilion to see the pastry display at the Nordic bakery and after a warm hug from Olaf, they head to the kitchen to heat things up. Which family will be left out in the cold?

In this round the Merrill family and Platt family are challenged to create a cold delicious dessert inspired by Elsa's icy powers. The families visit Epcot's Norway Pavilion to see the pastry display at the Nordic bakery and after a warm hug from Olaf, they head to the kitchen to heat things up. Which family will be left out in the cold? Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass": The Kurzawa family and Amber create a piece of art inspired by Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

The Kurzawa family and Amber create a piece of art inspired by Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." One Day At Disney Episode 124 "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand": Fulfilling her lifelong dream of working with horses, Stephanie Carroll has served as a Ranch Hand at Walt Disney World Resort's Tri-Circle-D Ranch for over 8 years. From caring for the majestic Cinderella Ponies to driving the Main Street Trolley, Stephanie creates magical moments for guests by bringing fantasies to life through her love of horses.

Fulfilling her lifelong dream of working with horses, Stephanie Carroll has served as a Ranch Hand at Walt Disney World Resort's Tri-Circle-D Ranch for over 8 years. From caring for the majestic Cinderella Ponies to driving the Main Street Trolley, Stephanie creates magical moments for guests by bringing fantasies to life through her love of horses. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 103 "Cast": Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers discuss the making of The Mandalorian.

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers discuss the making of The Mandalorian. It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Series Premiere - Episode 101 "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs": The iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years, Disney Legend Bill Farmer steps out from behind the microphone to meet his own favorite characters — dogs! Join Bill as he crosses the country meeting dogs doing all kinds of incredible jobs that make our lives better. In the series premiere, Bill is at sea with a dog who sniffs for whale poop. Then, he meets a dog keeping a sheep ranch moving.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, May 22

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disney Just Roll with It (S1)

Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)

Disney Vampirina (S2)

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel's Future Adventures (S2)

The Big Fib Series Premiere: Ever thought you could spot a fib better than a kid? Find out on The Big Fib. A new Disney+game show, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and featuring Rhys Darby as her robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E. In each episode of this comedy game show, a kid starts by playing a warm up round where a silly liar and an authentic expert share fabulous fibs and fun facts. All 15 episodes are available.

Ever thought you could spot a fib better than a kid? Find out on The Big Fib. A new Disney+game show, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and featuring Rhys Darby as her robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E. In each episode of this comedy game show, a kid starts by playing a warm up round where a silly liar and an authentic expert share fabulous fibs and fun facts. All 15 episodes are available. Be Our Chef Episode 109 "Tiana's Place": The Wells and Robbins families leap into action when tasked to conjure up an inspired "Princess and the Frog" dish that could be served at Tiana's Palace restaurant. Before heading to the kitchen, the families hop on over to Magic Kingdom Park to get cooking advice from Princess Tiana herself. Whose dish will give them a fighting chance at the finale?

The Wells and Robbins families leap into action when tasked to conjure up an inspired "Princess and the Frog" dish that could be served at Tiana's Palace restaurant. Before heading to the kitchen, the families hop on over to Magic Kingdom Park to get cooking advice from Princess Tiana herself. Whose dish will give them a fighting chance at the finale? Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 "Bambi: Lanterns": The Pyle-Lawrence family joins Amber to make a craft inspired by Disney's "Bambi."

The Pyle-Lawrence family joins Amber to make a craft inspired by Disney's "Bambi." One Day At Disney Episode 125 "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer": Ride Project Engineering Executive Ed Fritz brings new attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage to life through cutting edge immersive and interactive technology. From the initial sketch to the grand opening, Ed is one of the many talented cast members behind Disney's favorite attractions.

Ride Project Engineering Executive Ed Fritz brings new attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage to life through cutting edge immersive and interactive technology. From the initial sketch to the grand opening, Ed is one of the many talented cast members behind Disney's favorite attractions. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 104 "Technology": Favreau and team reveal how a new filmmaking technology was used to bring The Mandalorian to life.

Favreau and team reveal how a new filmmaking technology was used to bring The Mandalorian to life. It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 102 "Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs": Bill meets a dog whose friend is a Cheetah. Then, he meets a helpful companion dog.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, May 29