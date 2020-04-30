Everything new on Netflix in May 2020

Source: Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

There's virtually no way you're not going to spend much of May laughing your butt off. Now, we know, it's harder than ever to actually find the funny in life — especially as we're all stuck inside way more than we're used to. But that's also made Netflix even more important that it used to be. (And to prove that point, some 15 million people added Netflix accounts the first three months of the year , essentially double what was expected.)

But Netflix is gonna do what Netflix is gonna do, and it's going to continue to do it very well this May, with a slew of incredible comedic performances.

Consider:

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is back

Season 4 of Workin' Moms drops

Patton Oswalt does his thing

Magic for Humans is back for another go

Hannah Gadsby — the force behind "Nanette" — returns with a new special

Steve Carrell launches the Space Force

And some guy named Jerry Seinfeld is doing something

And that's just the of the iceberg. Read on for everything else coming to Netflix in May.

(And here's what's new on Netflix the rest of April 2020 .)

Netflix Get your sub on



Everything you could possibly want



What's that? You somehow don't have a Netflix account? Let's take care of that, shall we? Because it's got more content than you have hours in your life. Think about that for a minute.



Netflix Standard $13.99 /mth Visit Site at Netflix

Coming soon to Netflix

Blood & Water (Netflix Original): A 16-year-old gets herself transferred to the same high school as a girl whom she suspects is her sister, who was kidnapped at birth 17 years earlier.

A 16-year-old gets herself transferred to the same high school as a girl whom she suspects is her sister, who was kidnapped at birth 17 years earlier. Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (Netflix Comedy Special): Fusing his musical and comedy chops, Kenny Sebastian gets analytical about frumpy footwear, flightless birds and his fear of not being funny enough.

Fusing his musical and comedy chops, Kenny Sebastian gets analytical about frumpy footwear, flightless birds and his fear of not being funny enough. Mystic Pop-up Bar (Netflix Original): Wol-ju, the bartender, is not of this world, or the underworld—she is the weaver of dreams between worlds. Though she might seem obscene and unhindered to some, she provides solace and advice to the weary souls whose dreams she enters. After a drink with Wol-ju, one feels spirited and able to turn the page on their own misfortunes. At the Mystic Pop-up Bar, she is able to cross the threshold between this world and the other, between past and present, revealing visions that rectify her customer's suffering.

Wol-ju, the bartender, is not of this world, or the underworld—she is the weaver of dreams between worlds. Though she might seem obscene and unhindered to some, she provides solace and advice to the weary souls whose dreams she enters. After a drink with Wol-ju, one feels spirited and able to turn the page on their own misfortunes. At the Mystic Pop-up Bar, she is able to cross the threshold between this world and the other, between past and present, revealing visions that rectify her customer's suffering. Supergirl: Season 5

Coming to Netflix on May 1, 2020

All Day and a Night (Netflix Film): While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime. Almost Happy (Netflix Original): Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids.

Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids. Get In (Netflix Film): On their return from vacation, a family finds their house occupied by disturbing squatters.

On their return from vacation, a family finds their house occupied by disturbing squatters. Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Family): The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when "The Chrissy" catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!

The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when "The Chrissy" catches on, his sister gets all of the attention! The Half Of It (Netflix Film): Shy, straight-A student Ellie helps sweet jock Paul woo his crush. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl.

Shy, straight-A student Ellie helps sweet jock Paul woo his crush. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl. Hollywood (Netflix Original): A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Into the Night (Netflix Original): When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary.

When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary. Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 (Netflix Original): In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is driven by vengeance. Giuliano's son appears while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war.

In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is driven by vengeance. Giuliano's son appears while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war. Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Film): When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence. Reckoning: Season 1: When an infamous serial killer who has gone dormant for years is believed to have killed again, two men closely linked to the case are set on a dangerous collision course that threatens both their families. Homicide Detective Mike Serrato (Aden Young) and high school Guidance Counselor Leo Doyle (Sam Trammell) try to do what is best for the people they love and the families they protect, but as both struggle to suppress their inner demons, the murder of a local teenager sets them on a course of mutual destruction that will emanate through every facet of their quiet, suburban community.

When an infamous serial killer who has gone dormant for years is believed to have killed again, two men closely linked to the case are set on a dangerous collision course that threatens both their families. Homicide Detective Mike Serrato (Aden Young) and high school Guidance Counselor Leo Doyle (Sam Trammell) try to do what is best for the people they love and the families they protect, but as both struggle to suppress their inner demons, the murder of a local teenager sets them on a course of mutual destruction that will emanate through every facet of their quiet, suburban community. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Coming to Netflix on May 4, 2020

Arctic Dogs

Coming to Netflix on May 5, 2020

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix Comedy Special): Jerry Seinfeld's new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld's sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

Coming to Netflix on May 6, 2020

Workin' Moms: Season 4 (Netflix Original): Big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses — and more importantly, themselves.

Big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses — and more importantly, themselves. Becoming (Netflix Documentary): An intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.

Coming to Netflix on May 7, 2020

Scissor Seven: Season 2 (Netflix Anime): Hairdresser by day, freelance hit man by night. The series about an underpaid, scissor-wielding assassin who's not quite cut out for the job returns for Season 2.

Coming to Netflix on May 8, 2020

18 regali (Netflix Film): A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood.

A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood. Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family): This fun, silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe's picture book series.

This fun, silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe's picture book series. Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix Original): Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy struggle to hide a dark secret. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, the stakes have never been higher.

Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy struggle to hide a dark secret. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, the stakes have never been higher. The Eddy (Netflix Original): Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, The Eddy tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them.

Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, The Eddy tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them. The Hollow: Season 2 (Netflix Family): After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together.

After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together. House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (Netflix Original): The experts continue on their international restaurant rescue mission. With a little encouragement and a lot of overhaul, miracles can happen.

The experts continue on their international restaurant rescue mission. With a little encouragement and a lot of overhaul, miracles can happen. Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (Netflix Original): Life motors on as Mike and the gang restore a slew of classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role at the shop.

Life motors on as Mike and the gang restore a slew of classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role at the shop. Valeria (Netflix Original): A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds refuge and support in her three best friends. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent.

Coming to Netflix on May 9, 2020

Charmed: Season 2

Grey's Anatomy: Season 16

Coming to Netflix on May 11, 2020

Bordertown: Season 3 (Netflix Original): While juggling concerns about his family's future and a spate of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who's been studying his past cases.

While juggling concerns about his family's future and a spate of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who's been studying his past cases. Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary): Celebrities recall their most mind-bending trips via animations, reenactments and more in this comedic documentary exploring the story of psychedelics.

Celebrities recall their most mind-bending trips via animations, reenactments and more in this comedic documentary exploring the story of psychedelics. Trial By Media (Netflix Documentary): In our modern media landscape where real courtroom dramas have increasingly been transformed into a form of entertainment, the Netflix documentary series Trial by Media reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history. Since televised coverage introduced a new emphasis on creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system, the courtroom has never been the same.

Coming to Netflix on May 12, 2020

True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Family): Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tales.

Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tales. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (Netflix Interactive Special): Join Kimmy and friends on an interactive adventure!

Coming to Netflix on May 13, 2020

The Wrong Missy (Netflix Film): Tim thinks he's invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly asked someone from a nightmare blind date.

Coming to Netflix on May 14, 2020

Riverdale: Season 4

Coming to Netflix on May 15, 2020

Chichipatos (Netflix Original): A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance — but is then unable to make him reappear!

A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance — but is then unable to make him reappear! District 9

I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Film): After he loses his girlfriend and his job on the same day, a man in his 30s sees his life turned upside down.

After he loses his girlfriend and his job on the same day, a man in his 30s sees his life turned upside down. Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original): Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to secure a job at corporate giant Exxya.

Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to secure a job at corporate giant Exxya. Magic for Humans: Season 3 (Netflix Original): He's back to pull a rabbit out of a ... piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm.

He's back to pull a rabbit out of a ... piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (Netflix Family): As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself.

As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself. White Lines (Netflix Original): When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance.

Coming to Netflix on May 16, 2020

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original): Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina reenters his life to get revenge.

Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina reenters his life to get revenge. Public Enemies

United 93

Coming to Netflix on May 17, 2020

Soul Surfer

Coming to Netflix on May 18, 2020

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original): Ten teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers push their talents to the limit to create extravagant floral installations in this competition show hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou. Facing elimination with every task set, these international teams of plant-obsessed artisans will be judged by florist to the stars, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht and a slew of guest judges for a chance to display their own sculpture at London's Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Coming to Netflix on May 19, 2020

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Comedy Special): Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything. Enjoy yourself as the Emmy and Grammy winning comedian reflects on hilarious existential anecdotes after recently embracing his fifties, which includes attending his daughter's second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon or how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors.

Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything. Enjoy yourself as the Emmy and Grammy winning comedian reflects on hilarious existential anecdotes after recently embracing his fifties, which includes attending his daughter's second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon or how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors. Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original): Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate — including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking.

Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate — including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking. Trumbo

Coming to Netflix on May 20, 2020

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary): Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Film): When Omar's grandfather forces him to get a job at a tech company in Mexico City, he meets a quirky ensemble of nine-to-fivers ... and some nemeses.

Coming to Netflix on May 22, 2020

Control Z (Netflix Original): When a hacker begins releasing students' secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover their identity.

When a hacker begins releasing students' secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover their identity. History 101 (Netflix Original): Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.

Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries. Just Go With It

The Lovebirds (Netflix Film): When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names. Selling Sunset: Season 2 (Netflix Original): The reality series that follows LA's most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients.

The reality series that follows LA's most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients. Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (Netflix Original): The animated series returns for Season 2, with the entire gang transformed into cartoons.

Coming to Netflix on May 23, 2020

Dynasty: Season 3

Coming to Netflix on May 25, 2020

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Coming to Netflix on May 26, 2020

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Comedy Special): Emmy and Peabody award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with her genre bending show, Nanette. Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, Gadsby decided to name her difficult second album after one of her dogs in the hopes he could inspire comedy obedience. Did it work? Fortunately, you can make up your own mind because after taking her metaphorical muse off for a world tour of a walk she filmed the fucker in Los Angeles.

Coming to Netflix on May 27, 2020

I'm No Longer Here (Netflix Film): In the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, a small street gang named "Los Terkos" spend their days listening to slowed down cumbia music and attending dance parties, showing off their outfits, hairstyles and gang alliances. These different bands of disaffected youth refer to themselves as Kolombianos, combining the Cholo culture with Colombian music. Ulises Samperio (17), the leader of Los Terkos, tries to protect his friends from the nefarious elements of a quickly evolving drug/political war, but after a misunderstanding with a local cartel, he is forced to leave for Jackson Heights, Queens, a diverse immigrant community in New York City. Ulises tries to assimilate, but when he learns that his gang and the whole Kolombia culture is under threat, he questions his place in America and longs to return home.

In the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, a small street gang named "Los Terkos" spend their days listening to slowed down cumbia music and attending dance parties, showing off their outfits, hairstyles and gang alliances. These different bands of disaffected youth refer to themselves as Kolombianos, combining the Cholo culture with Colombian music. Ulises Samperio (17), the leader of Los Terkos, tries to protect his friends from the nefarious elements of a quickly evolving drug/political war, but after a misunderstanding with a local cartel, he is forced to leave for Jackson Heights, Queens, a diverse immigrant community in New York City. Ulises tries to assimilate, but when he learns that his gang and the whole Kolombia culture is under threat, he questions his place in America and longs to return home. The Lincoln Lawyer

Coming to Netflix on May 28, 2020

Dorohedoro (Netflix Anime): Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido's help. In the Hole, that's a threat.

Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido's help. In the Hole, that's a threat. La corazonada (Netflix Film): A rookie cop (Luisana Lopilato) and a police detective (Joaquín Furriel) investigate the murder of a woman, 19, whose best friend is the prime suspect.

Coming to Netflix on May 29, 2020

Space Force (Netflix Original): A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military. From Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell.

A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military. From Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell. Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary): "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the globe, sampling different cuisines and cultures. New episodes follow Phil as he travels to Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London.

Coming to Netflix on May 31, 2020

High Strung Free Dance

Leaving Netflix on May 1

John Carter

Leaving Netflix on May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving Netflix on May 17

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving Netflix on May 18

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving Netflix on May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She's Out of My League

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving Netflix on May 25

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving Netflix on May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving Netflix on May 31