Ex Casualty star reveals ghostly new project

Former Casualty star George Rainsford has revealed his new role following his soap exit earlier this year.

George played consultant Ethan Hardy for nine years, before leaving the medical drama in February.

Now, George is set to appear on stage as he has joined the cast of award-winning play 2:22 A Ghost Story along with ex Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade, Hollyoaks' Vera Chok and Strictly Come Dancing winner Jay McGuiness.

Announcing the news, he shared a promotional picture of the show on his Instagram and captioned the post: "So excited to be joining the new cast of @222aghoststory. It’s such a fun & thrilling play by the brilliant @dannyrobinswithoneb. We tour all over the UK from January 2024."

The official synopsis of 2:22 A Ghost Story says: "Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer. So they’re going to stay up until 2:22….and then they’ll know."

This won't be George's first stage role as he previously played Peter James's famous detective DSI Roy Grace (played on TV by John Simm in ITV's Grace) in the stage play Wish You Were Dead.

George's character Ethan left Casualty to spend time with his baby son Bodhi. Ethan revaluated his responsibilities and his future after being diagnosed with Huntington's disease, which led him to leave the ED behind to play a more active role in his son's life.

Ethan faced many hardships throughout his time working at Holby City Hospital, including facing the onset of Huntington’s disease, attempting to avenge the murder of his brother, registrar Cal Knight (Richard Winsor), and struggle to cope with his grief following the tragic death of his fiancée, paramedic Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D’Lima), on their wedding day.

