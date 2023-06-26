Famous Five head to BBC for new series based on Enid Blyton classics

Filming on The Famous Five, a new series based on the Enid Blyton classics, is now underway across the South West of the UK.

The "Famous Five" series of books follows Julian, Dick, Anne, George, and their dog, Timmy who set off on a series of daring adventures. There are 21 full-length novels in the series; it began with "Five on a Treasure Island" in 1942 and continued through to "Five Are Together Again", published in 1963.

The announcement comes from Moonage Pictures (The Pursuit of Love) and series creator Nicolas Winding Refn. Of the new show, Refn said: "All my life I've fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure. By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come."

According to the new release, The Famous Five will be comprised of three feature-length episodes that will reimagine the beloved band of young explorers from Enid Blyton's book series. The show is a co-production with ZDF in Germany and has already been pre-sold to France's TF1.

A short summary of The Famous Five reads: "The series follows five daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets in an unforgettable odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between the fearless young heroes."

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children's and Education, said: "Bringing these books to life with a new reimagining of The Famous Five is a real treat for BBC audiences and a celebration of British heritage. These stories are loved around the world and bringing families together is a key part of our strategy so we hope it introduces a new generation of viewers to these wonderful adventures."

At the time of writing, we don't have a confirmed release date for The Famous Five, though with filming already underway, we hope to hear more about the new series soon. In the meantime, why not check out our recommendations for the best BBC dramas you should be streaming while you wait for more info about The Famous Five.