Fans go wild as EastEnders revisits ICONIC storyline from the past

EastEnders viewers enjoyed seeing the soap mirror a legendary past storyline.

The Albert Square sign on the set of EastEnders
EastEnders viewers went wild as the soap recreated an iconic past storyline. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers were delighted during last night’s episode (Thursday, July 14) after the soap revisited an iconic past storyline when Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) dunked Peter Beale’s (Dayle Hudson) head in the sink.

Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans quickly pointed out the parallel between Ben putting Peter’s head in the sink to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) flushing Ian Beale’s (Adam Woodyatt) head down the toilet, attempting to drown him.

Phil Mitchell flushes Ian Beale's head down the toilet

Phil plunged Ian's head down the toilet to try and drown him in 2005. (Image credit: BBC)

In recent episodes, Peter has been fuming with his grandmother, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) for protecting Ben after he attacked Peter in a case of mistaken identity.

Peter wanted to call the police, however Kathy threatened to disown him if he did as she has been secretly supporting a traumatised Ben after he was raped.

During Rocky’s (Brian Conley) birthday party, Ben and Peter had an explosive showdown, which triggered Peter to call the police and arrest Ben.

In last night’s episode, Ben had managed to get bail after Kathy lied to the police and sought to get his revenge on Peter at the restaurant.

Ben Mitchell seeks revenge on Peter Beale

Peter faced the wrath of Ben. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben armed himself with a mallet and a scathing Peter threw insults at Ben.

He fumed: “You’re a nobody. You’re nothing. My gran realised pretty quick what a loser your old man was, and sooner or later she’ll realise you are exactly the same.”

Ben soon exploded and the pair got into a vicious brawl in the restaurant’s kitchen, which led to Ben furiously dunking Peter’s head in the sink, trying to drown his own nephew.

Ben puts Peter's head in the sink

Like father like son... Ben tried to drown Peter by plunging his head into the sink. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Peter returned home where he found out that Kathy had lied to the police to cover for Ben.

Peter had finally had enough of his family and decided to leave the Square, before saying some nasty words to Bobby (Clay Milner Russell), Rocky and Kathy.

Fans noticed that Ben’s actions mirrored Phil’s back in 2005 when he attempted to drown Ian by flushing his head down the toilet, which stemmed from their ongoing rivalry when Phil was married to Kathy.

Phil Mitchell puts Ian Beale's head down the toilet

Ben mirrored his father's actions when Phil put Ian's head down the toilet... (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers took to social media to voice their enjoyment of remembering the parallels between the storylines involving the same family…

EastEnders continues on Monday, July 18 at 7:30pm on BBC One.

