Fans were NOT happy with the 'Love Island Reunion' this year

The Love Island Reunion aired a lot sooner than it normally does this year, but its clear that fans of the hit dating show weren't very impressed by the final episode of the series!

Normally the reunion doesn't arrive till November, but it appeared just two weeks after Love Island 2021 concluded with Millie and Liam crowned the winners. Hosted live in the Love Island: Aftersun studio by Laura Whitmore, the reunion special saw all the islanders (minus Jake) returned one final time to revisit some of the best bits from the series.

After a brief recap of what the final four couples got up the first time they met up once they'd left the villa behind, it was over to Laura Whitmore in the studio to try and get as much gossip from the 37 islanders.

The next big chat was with the four islanders that Hugo had been interested in in the villa: Georgia, AJ, Amy, and Sharon. After Amy and Hugo had it out on Aftersun earlier in the series, some fans were expecting more harsh words to fly between them when Hugo joined the girls on the sofa.

After Laura checked in with some of the other islanders in the studio, viewers were treated to a pre-recorded reunion between Kaz and Liberty, before Liberty and Jake got addressed the end of their relationship together.

Brief chats with Chloe and Toby, Faye and Teddy and some last-minute celebrity cameos followed before the show came to an end, with some islanders not even having a proper chance to say anything to the other contestants before they went their separate ways.

With Jake missing from the villa and Kaz and Tyler not even getting a chance on the sofa, plenty of viewers didn't get what they most wanted from the final episode of Love Island Series 7.

Fans were clearly expecting more drama than they saw, as they headed over to Twitter to express their disappointment with the reunion. Unlike some of the more explosive previous reunion episodes, fans labelled this one

This reunion is so awkward why is no one laughing at the jokes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/g8RTBMngalSeptember 5, 2021 See more

The UK watching this reunion currently #LoveIsland #LoveIslandReunion pic.twitter.com/0IPo4RwqZhSeptember 5, 2021 See more

My face knowing I’ve wasted an hour and a half watching this reunion show #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IGpHTpei0aSeptember 5, 2021 See more

This reunion is just so awks! Even the audience are forgetting to clap or cheer. Its not giving what it was supposed to. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eJUOmRvOzESeptember 5, 2021 See more

this reunion boring I’m mad #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GplOUn4HCMSeptember 5, 2021 See more

There's always the next season of Love Island to look forward to next summer!