First celebs confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing Live 2024

The first celebs taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024 have finally been confirmed!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is already well underway now, but the Strictly Live tour will see at least three of the current competitors heading back out onto the dance floor, as the first three celebs for next year's tour have been confirmed.

They are: British broadcaster, Angela Rippon, Bad Education and Everybody's Talking About Jamie actor Layton Williams, and ex-Coronation Street star, Ellie Leach.

All three will be joined on tour by several Strictly icons, as Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, and Craig Revel Horwood return to the judging seats and It Takes Two host Janette Manrara takes on tour hosting duties.

Angela Rippon, Layton Williams and Ellie Leach are the first stars set to hit the road in January 2024! (Image credit: BBC)

It's safe to say that all three stars are thrilled to be hitting the road for a 30-show Strictly extravaganza.

Angela Rippon said: “Having really challenged myself on the TV show over the last seven weeks, it's going to be wonderful to continue the Strictly magic on the tour next year. From hosting Come Dancing to performing for over 10,000 people at The O2 — I really will have completed the ultimate Strictly journey!”

Ellie Leach added: “I said before that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true and now, I will get to be on the tour as well! I can’t wait for January to experience it all over again – it’s going to be a blast!”

Layton Williams was just as excited: "The Strictly tour means more sequins — lots and lots of sequins!", he said. "I couldn't think of a better way to end this fab experience. I can't wait to dance in arenas across the country and meet all the fans that have supported my journey.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024 kicks off at Utilita Arena in Birmingham on January 19. The show will then be hitting the road and stopping off at many of the UK's biggest arenas in cities across the country, coming to an end at The O2 in London with the final shows on February 11.

Tickets for the Strictly Live Tour are already on sale. For tour dates and information on how to book tickets, head to the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour website.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, November 11 at 6.05 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the results show on Sunday, November 12 at 7.20 pm.