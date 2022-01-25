Janette Manrara rules out a 'Strictly Come Dancing' return

Janette Manrara has opened up about her future on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Although Janette took part as one of the professional dancers in the main show for eight years, she stepped down in 2021 and took over from Zoe Ball as the new presenter of the Strictly spin-off chat show, It Takes Two.

Earlier today (Tuesday, Jan. 25), Janette Manrara appeared on This Morning to discuss the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour that she is currently hosting.

During the discussion, she spoke about whether she'd decide to join the competition once again. Sadly, she made it sound like she's not going to be partnering up with another celebrity to try and take home the Glitterball Trophy again.

Janette said: "No, I don't think so now. It Takes Two is my new home and I'm very happy there. I am excited to sit down and chat with my mates about dancing, and a show I'm obsessed with anyway.

"I just felt right at home, and Rylan [Clark] and the whole team just made it so smooth and easy for me, and they made me feel so welcome, so it was amazing. I loved every single show I did."

Janette is loving her new role on 'It Takes Two' alongside Rylan. (Image credit: BBC)

Janette went on to tell Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes that Zoe had been very supportive and that she was interested in pursuing more presenter roles, too!

She explained: "Zoe Ball has been so supportive. She was messaging me through the whole series saying, 'You are doing great, I'm watching you, well done! So, it was a sensational transition if I do want to get into presenting, that probably was the best thing I can do. I'd love to keep presenting. Obviously, I want to keep dancing, I don't think that is ever not going to be a part of my life."

This news comes just days after one of Strictly's newest professionals, Nikita Kuzmin, was forced to back out of the live tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

Strictly Come Dancing and It Takes Two will both be back this Autumn for new series on the BBC.