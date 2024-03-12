First look at Unforgotten season 6 as filming for the new series begins

Unforgotten season 6 is underway, with ITV confirming that filming has commenced on the highly-anticipated next installment.

We saw some big changes in Unforgotten season 5, with Sinéad Keenan stepping in for Nicola Walker's character DCI Cassie Stuart, who was killed off at the end of season 4.

Sinéad's new character DCI Jess James was met with praise from fans, where she was doing her best to navigate her new job and stay on the right side of colleague DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar).

The duo will reprise their roles, and their dynamic on-screen partnership will return to investigate emotionally charged cold cases from the past, while unraveling secrets and unearthing buried truths along the way.

Sinead Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar during a script read. (Image credit: ITV)

Some first-look images have been shared of Sinéad and Sanjeev at a script readthrough, and they've both had their say about returning to Unforgotten.

Sinéad said: "I am absolutely delighted to be stepping into the world of Unforgotten once more. To be involved with the incredible team at Mainstreet on yet another set of stellar scripts from Chris Lang, with the brilliant Andy Wilson at the helm is a real treat.

"And to get to work again with Sanjeev, Carolina, Jordan, Pippa, and Georgia is an absolute joy. To call it work is a total misnomer. I can’t wait to get started!"

Creator Chris Laing at a script read. (Image credit: ITV)

While Sanjeev added: "I’m humbled and excited to be back as Sunny Khan, bearing the backpack for series 6 of Unforgotten. Chris’s scripts, as ever, are intriguing, detailed and empathetic. Andy’s direction and the skill of Sinead and the cast make this a warm and creative experience that so much more than a job. Once again I feel lucky to be a part of it."

Unforgotten season 6 is once again created by Chris Lang, who said: "I'm incredibly excited to be about to start filming the sixth series of Unforgotten, with a story that has been gestating for nearly eight years, since the 23rd June 2016, when our country seemed to fracture in two.

"The UK, and indeed the world, has today never seemed more divided, and series six attempts to try and understand how we got to where we are now, and perhaps more importantly, where we can go from here."

Unforgotten is co-produced with Masterpiece PBS in association with BBC Studios, who distribute all 6 seasons of the series internationally to US audiences, while the series will air on ITV1 in the UK.

Season 1-5 of Unforgotten is available for streaming now on ITVX.