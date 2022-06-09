First look! Harry Styles in his big new drama My Policeman

My Policeman is heading to Amazon Prime Video soon and stars Harry Styles in the leading role as police officer Tom Burgess.

In the film, Tom is married to Marion (Emma Corrin) but is hiding his sexuality as he is gay and homosexuality was illegal in the 1950s. So, he's not able to go public about his true feelings, which causes complications.

News of My Policeman was announced earlier this year, and now Amazon has shared a first look at the new film alongside a release date which is now confirmed for November 4.

The first image shows Harry Styles and Emma Corrin alongside co-star David Dawson as Patrick, as they stand together in a gallery, while the second sees the on-screen couple in a swimming pool together. So it doesn't give much away yet!

Both Marion and Patrick are in love with Tom, but Tom is forced to keep his sexuality and his true feelings for Patrick secret, so it's a very complicated situation for everybody involved.

We also know that different actors will play the older versions of the three main characters as the story moves to the 1990s, with Linus Roache playing the older Tom. Meanwhile, Rupert Everett plays Patrick and Gina McKee is an older version of Marion, but we don't have images of these characters yet.

The series is based on the 2012 novel My Policeman by Bethan Roberts (opens in new tab) which explores the criminalization of homosexuality in the 1950s. It also looks at the norms around sexuality in Brighton spanning the decades until the 1990s.

The novel was inspired by the life of E.M Forster who was in a secret relationship with a married policeman.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, director Michael Grandage revealed why Harry Styles was perfect for the role, saying: "This story is about two people that are in love with Tom, slightly obsessed with him. Harry — the world is so transfixed on him, on his every move."

This isn't the only new movie that Harry's set to star in, as he's in Olivia Wilde's new film Don't Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh which is also set in the 1950s and is set for a September release.

It was recently revealed that Harry missed out on starring in the new Elvis film.

My Policeman arrives on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.