Fool Me Once beats huge fantasy show in Netflix most-watched list

Netflix has just revealed that Fool Me Once has become one of the streaming service's most-watched shows.

Today (February 7), the streamer let slip that Fool Me Once has claimed the number nine spot in their Most Popular TV (English) List, beating The Witcher season 1, one of the streamer's flagship shows.

Like Netflix's other all-time Most Popular lists, this Top 10 ranks titles by the number of views the series received within their first 91 days on the service.

As of Sunday, February 4 — the last time the data was updated — Fool Me Once has received an impressive 84,900,000 views since it debuted on January 1, 2024.

FOOL ME ONCE has broken into the Top 10 Most Popular TV List (English) – the @HarlanCoben drama sits 9th on the all-time list with 84.9M views! pic.twitter.com/NEHSEJcllfFebruary 7, 2024 See more

This position is particularly impressive when you consider that the limited series has managed to climb to ninth place in just over a month (35 days, to be precise).

In other words, Fool Me Once still has plenty of time to gather more viewers and potentially climb even higher in the rankings.

If you've not already checked it out, Fool Me Once is the latest Netflix series based on the 2016 Harlan Coben novel of the same name.

This latest twisty thriller follows Maya Stern (played by ex-Coronation Street star, Michelle Keegan), a woman who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). She decides to install a nanny cam so she can keep a close eye on her daughter, and is shocked when she spots a man she recognizes wandering around the house. That man is none other than Joe, the husband she was convinced was dead!

The twisty thriller was a huge hit for Netflix from the get-go. It amassed 61 million views globally in its first two weeks on the platform. Following its release, Netflix made a huge announcement confirming they'd signed a new deal with Coben to make two more TV adaptations of his best-selling books.

If you've one of the many people who have already binged Fool Me Once, why not check out our picks of the best Netflix shows guide or our round-up of the best shows to watch after Fool Me Once to find your next must-watch series?