Former ‘EastEnders’ star spills the beans on Gray Atkins’ long-awaited comeuppance

Davood Ghadami, who played Kush Kazemi in EastEnders has teased serial killer Gray Atkins could soon face his comeuppance.

Gray Atkins first stepped foot into Walford in 2019, and has only caused pain and suffering since.

EastEnders fans are desperate for the vindictive lawyer Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) to get caught out for his evil crimes, as he has so far got away with maliciously killing Kush, his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White).

Gray subjected Chantelle to years of abuse before eventually killing her. (Image credit: BBC / Jack Barnes)

Davood left the soap earlier this year after his character Kush was pushed in front of a moving tube train by Gray.

With his smooth-talking and friendly persona, Gray has unfortunately managed to slip under the radar for these horrific crimes, allowing him to potentially kill again.

However, Davood hinted to Digital Spy that the charming attorney will get what he deserves: "[Toby-Alexander Smith] is great though, I worked with him a lot. He's so good. They've managed to shape this character and it'll be interesting to see where it goes. Inevitably, these things come to an end and that's what the audience wants, I think.

"It'll be interesting to see how that happens and how he gets found out, if he gets found out, it'll be interesting to see."

Will Gray’s vile lies and crimes be exposed?

Davood thinks it won't be long before Gray Atkins gets his comeuppance. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes)

Davood has now taken on the role of Eli Ebrahimi in Holby City, keeping his soap roots close. But he is already hoping for an on-screen reunion with his co-stars at some point.

He told Digital Spy: “James Bye [aka Martin Fowler] said he wants to appear in the back of a Holby shot, just so he could be in the show with me. I'll have a word before the end of the show.”

