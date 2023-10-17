Frasier reboot airing first two episodes on CBS tonight, Oct. 17

Frasier has been off broadcast TV for almost 20 years, but it is making a return for one night only on Tuesday, October 17. The Frasier reboot, which is a new Paramount Plus original series, is getting a special airing on CBS that allows anyone with a live TV setup that includes CBS to watch the first two episodes of the new show.

It all kicks off immediately following the latest episode of Big Brother season 25, with the back-to-back episodes of Frasier airing at 9:15 pm ET/PT and 9:53 pm ET/PT.

Kelsey Grammer once again plays Dr. Frasier Crane, a psychologist first appearing in Cheers before receiving his own beloved sitcom that ran for 11 seasons (and made WTW's list of best TV shows of all time). In the new series, Frasier returns to Boston, where he takes on a job as a professor and looks to spend more time with his son. In addition to Grammer, the Frasier cast includes Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Anders Keith, Toks Olagundoye and Jess Salgueiro.

The episodes airing on CBS are the first two from the reboot, which premiered on Paramount Plus on Thursday, October 12. Here are the synopses for the episodes:

Frasier episode 1, "The Good Father"

"Following Martin's death, Frasier returns to Boston for a college lecture and to check in on his son, Freddy — whom he quickly suspects is keeping a secret from him."

Frasier episode 2, "Moving In"

"Frasier hopes to make up for lost time with Freddy, but a disagreement over where to put a small Red Sox souvenir quickly escalates into a battle of wills between father and son."

New episodes of Frasier premiere on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount Plus. So if you watch the first two episodes and want to continue with the series, you are going to need to sign up for a Paramount Plus subscription. You can watch the Frasier reboot with either the Paramount Plus Essential plan or Paramount Plus with Showtime option. The subscription service also carries all seasons of the original Frasier series if you want to go back and rewatch those (including any of our picks for the best Frasier episodes). There is a seven-day free trial available for Paramount Plus if you want to test it out before making a monthly commitment to the streaming service.

Anyone with a traditional cable subscription, a TV antenna that can receive local TV signals over-the-air or a live TV streaming service that carries CBS can tune in and watch the special viewing of the episodes of the Frasier reboot on CBS.