Just in time for Mother's Day, From Cradle to Stage is making the leap to Paramount+. Based on the book by Virigina Hanlon Grohl — mother of former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and current Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl — the six-episode series will feature musicians from a number of generations and genres, who wouldn't be where they are today if it weren't for their mothers.

The Grohls aren't the subjects of any of the six episodes, but they'll guide us through each weekly installment.

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse,” Dave Grohl said. “Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”

Here's the schedule for each episode:

May 6: Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, with Christene Reynolds

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, with Christene Reynolds May 13: Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams

Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams May 20: Miranda and Bev Lambert

Miranda and Bev Lambert May 27: Brandi and Teresa Carlile

Brandi and Teresa Carlile June 3: Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, and Mary Morello

Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, and Mary Morello June 10: Geddy Lee of Rush, and Mary Weinrib

“We are thrilled to partner with Dave, Virginia, Live Nation, Silva Artist Management and Endeavor Content to deliver this amazing series to our Paramount+ audience exclusively,“ said Bruce Gillmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events. “This series, based on Virginia Grohl’s acclaimed book, offers a rare look at the intimate and inspiring moments between some of the world’s biggest performers and their moms — just in time for Mother’s Day.”

(Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9, by the way. Don't forget.)

And From Cradle to Stage is just one way you'll be able to watch in the coming weeks. His documentary What Drives Us — about how touring bands live in and out of vans — lands on The Coda Collection on April 30.