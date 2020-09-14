FuboTV adds a new Elite bundle for $80 a month

FuboTV today announced a new option for its streaming service. The Elite bundle runs $79.99 a month and includes the Standard base package, Fubo Extra (with an additional 30-plus entertainment and news channels), 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR storage, and the ability to stream on up to five devices at the same time.

Here's how the FuboTV plans currently break down:

Standard plan: $59.99 a month for more than 100 channels, two simultaneous streams and 30 hours of cloud-based DVR.

$59.99 a month for more than 100 channels, two simultaneous streams and 30 hours of cloud-based DVR. Fubo Extra: $5.99 a month for another 44 channels on top of that.

$5.99 a month for another 44 channels on top of that. Family: $64.99 a month for 109 channels, 250 hours of cloud-based DVR, and three streams at once.

$64.99 a month for 109 channels, 250 hours of cloud-based DVR, and three streams at once. Family Play with Showtime: $69.99 a month for the family plan, plus Showtime.

$69.99 a month for the family plan, plus Showtime. Elite: $79.99 a month for 153 channels, Fubo Extra, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, and up to five streams at once.

$79.99 a month for 153 channels, Fubo Extra, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, and up to five streams at once. Fubo Español: $29.99 a month for 32 Spanish-language channels, 250 hours of cloud DVR, and two streams at once.

Note that the Ultra plan is no longer being offered. But that's not counting all the other add-ons still available with FuboTV, including AMC Premiere, Sports Plus with NFL RedZone, Fubo Cycling, and more.

FuboTV is the smallest of the major streaming services available in the United States, with some 286,126 subscribers as of June 30, 2020. By way of comparison, Hulu with Live TV remains the largest live TV streaming service in the United States with 3.4 million subscribers.