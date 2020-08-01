FuboTV now has ESPN and Disney channels

ESPN and other Disney network channels are now available on Fubo TV.

One of the better streaming services for sports fans has finally added the most important channel for sports fans. As promised, FuboTV now has the greater Disney network of channels — and that includes the trifecta of ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

All of the new additions are on Fubo's base "Standard" plan, which runs $60 a month for 109 channels. The price increased by $5 a month over the summer, as did the other Fubo plans.

The full list of new channels available on Fubo Standard include:

ABC

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

SEC Network (in-market games)

ACC Network (in-market games)

FX

FXX

National Geographic

That's not the end of the story, however. The other FuboTV packages will include out-of-market games on SEC Network and ACC Network, plus ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, FXM, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, and BabyTV.

In addition to all of the other sports add-ons available with FuboTV, the service also is one of the only ways to watch any live sports in (upscaled) 4K resolution in the United States. That said, the 4K schedule has been blank since everything was forced to stop fo the global pandemic. So that's been less of a selling point than it used to be.

Here's the full list of everything you get with the Fubo Standard plan: