FuboTV now has ESPN and Disney channels
One of the best streaming services for sports finally has the biggest sports network.
One of the better streaming services for sports fans has finally added the most important channel for sports fans. As promised, FuboTV now has the greater Disney network of channels — and that includes the trifecta of ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3.
All of the new additions are on Fubo's base "Standard" plan, which runs $60 a month for 109 channels. The price increased by $5 a month over the summer, as did the other Fubo plans.
The full list of new channels available on Fubo Standard include:
- ABC
- ABC News Live
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- Freeform
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN3
- SEC Network (in-market games)
- ACC Network (in-market games)
- FX
- FXX
- National Geographic
That's not the end of the story, however. The other FuboTV packages will include out-of-market games on SEC Network and ACC Network, plus ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, FXM, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, and BabyTV.
In addition to all of the other sports add-ons available with FuboTV, the service also is one of the only ways to watch any live sports in (upscaled) 4K resolution in the United States. That said, the 4K schedule has been blank since everything was forced to stop fo the global pandemic. So that's been less of a selling point than it used to be.
Here's the full list of everything you get with the Fubo Standard plan:
- A&E
- ABC
- ABC News Live
- AMC
- Animal Planet
- BBC America
- beIN SPORTS
- beIN SPORTS Español
- beIN SPORTS La Liga
- beIN SPORTS 4
- beIN SPORTS 5
- beIN SPORTS 6
- beIN SPORTS 7
- beIN SPORTS 8
- BET
- Big Ten Network
- Big Ten Network 2
- Big Ten Network 3
- Big Ten Network 4
- Bravo
- CBS (Select Markets)
- CBS News
- CBS Sports Network
- Cheddar
- CMT
- CNBC
- Comedy Central
- Comet
- Cozi
- CW (Select Markets)
- Discovery
- Disney Channel
- Disney Jr.
- Disney XD
- E!
- ESPN
- ESPN 2
- ESPN 3
- Food Network
- FOX (Select Markets)
- FOX Business Network
- FOX News Channel
- FOX Sports 1
- FOX Sports 2
- Freeform
- fubo Sports Network
- FX
- FXX
- FYI
- Galavision
- GetTV
- Golf Channel
- Hallmark Channel
- Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- Hallmark Drama
- HGTV
- History
- IFC
- Investigation Discovery
- Lifetime
- LMN
- Local Now
- MotorTrend
- MSNBC
- MTV
- National Geographic
- NBC (Select Markets)
- NBC LX
- NBC Universo
- NBCSN
- Newsmax
- NFL Network
- Nickelodeon incl. Nick at Nite
- Nick Jr.
- Olympic Channel
- OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
- Oxygen
- Pac-12 Network
- Paramount Network
- Pop
- Smithsonian Channel
- Sundance TV
- Syfy
- Tastemade
- Telemundo (Select Markets)
- The Weather Channel
- TLC
- Travel Channel
- TUDN (fka Univision Deportes Network)
- TUDNxtra 1
- TUDNxtra 2
- TUDNxtra 3
- TUDNxtra 4
- TUDNxtra 5
- TUDNxtra 6
- TUDNxtra 7
- TUDNxtra 8
- TUDNxtra 9
- TUDNxtra 10
- TUDNxtra 11
- TV Land
- TVG
- Unimas
- Universal Kids
- Univision
- USA
- VH1
- Viceland
- WE TV
