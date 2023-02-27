Future of The Traitors UK confirmed at last

The Traitors UK will return after a hugely successful first season, the BBC has confirmed.

In The Traitors UK, we saw 22 strangers playing the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000. But there's traitors among them working to sabotage the game and take the money for themselves.

Host Claudia Winkleman oversaw the contestants, who were living in Ardross Castle during the game, where she introduced challenges, quietly chose who would take on the the traitor roles, and held roundtable discussions where everyone decided who to send home.

It was a thrilling experience, with the first season crowning "faithful" contestants Aaron, Hannah and Meryl as the series winners, with no traitors in sight. But season two might see a very different result!

Claudia Winkleman will also be back for hosting duties, returning to the BBC reality show that has now had 34 million views on BBC iPlayer.

Aaron, Hannah and Meryl won The Traitors UK season 1. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking about the show's return, Claudia said: "I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, added: "Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense.

"We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and the Faithfuls."

It's far too early to know who the contestants in upcoming season are, in fact, applications are now open so you could be entering the castle next time around! To apply, head to BBC Take Part (opens in new tab).

The series is produced by Studio Lambert, who will once again be working on the much-loved programme for its anticipated second run.

CEO Stephen Lambert said: "We were delighted so many viewers of BBC One and BBC iPlayer loved the first season. They told us they enjoyed the drama and entertainment of watching our players judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, but also forming alliances and real friendships.

"We’re excited to be making a second season with Claudia as together we build on the success of the first.”

Episodes of The Traitors UK are available on BBC iPlayer.