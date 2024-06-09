Gaslit by My Husband tells the shockingly true Morgan Metzer story

The latest Lifetime movie, Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story, is inspired by shocking real events: on New Year's Day of 2021, a Georgia woman named Morgan Metzer woke up to a masked man entering her bedroom and assaulting her. Her ex-husband Rodney Metzer arrived to comfort her following the attack, but she would soon learn a gut-wrenching fact: it was actually her former spouse himself who was behind the assault.

Starring actress-singer Jana Kramer as Morgan and Austin Nichols as Rodney Metzer, the movie follows the former childhood sweethearts as they get married young, deal with the loss of a child and struggle with Rodney's unemployment and later debt.

"The couple finally separates, and Morgan’s life begins to turn around, until Rodney gets diagnosed with cancer. Not long after, a masked intruder breaks into Morgan’s home and assaults her," reads the official synopsis. "Rodney shows up only minutes after the intruder is gone; when authorities question him, Rodney’s story doesn’t seem to be adding up. Does Rodney really have cancer and is he the hero that he claims to be, or has he been gaslighting Morgan for decades?"

Joining Nichols and Kramer (the latter of whom also executive produced the film) in the cast are J. Barrett Cooper, Denise Dal Vera and Maximo Sherman. Kramer’s real-life daughter, Jolie Rae Caussin, also makes her acting debut as Morgan’s daughter, Amelia.

Gaslit By My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story will air on Sunday, June 9 at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but cable-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. The movie will also be available for streaming next day on the Lifetime website.

“Manipulation is the biggest thing in gaslighting. They can manipulate you to think anything, and it’s going to turn into guilt,” Kramer told TODAY. She hopes that the Lifetime movie will help those dealing with gaslighting in their relationships. “It feels very isolating when you’re in a gaslighting abusive relationship that you’re the only one, or you’re crazy or it’s your fault,” she said. “And I hope people find their voice after watching this to know that they’re not alone and that there is help out there.”