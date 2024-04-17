General Hospital spoilers: Carly and Sonny’s fight leads to a big revelation?

On General Hospital, exes Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) haven’t been on the same page for a while. After their most recent divorce, the two managed to get to a space of co-existing, actually becoming friends again. However, that all changed the moment Sonny found out she knew about Michael’s (Chad Duell) original plans for Dex (Evan Hofer), and her subsequent involvement in using Dex to protect the Port Charles kingpin.

Since then, Sonny has viewed Carly as a symbol of betrayal and acts as if he can’t be in the same room with her. This dynamic has further been complicated now that Jason (Steve Burton) is back in town. Considering Sonny is at odds with Jason, it will be nearly impossible for Sonny and Carly to reach common ground as Carly will always side with her best friend. A point Sonny knows all too well and loathes.

Unfortunately, for fans of the once-popular #CarSon pairing, the relationship between Carly and Sonny is about to get even more contentious as it’s been teased for the General Hospital episodes airing during the week of April 15, that the two are going to have an argument of epic proportions. As longtime viewers know, when Carly and Sonny both believe they're right, they tend to lock horns worse than two stubborn bulls.

Laura Wright and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

So what will have the duo at each other’s throats? We imagine they’ll be battling it out on two fronts about Jason and John Cates (Adam J. Harrington). As it pertains to Jason, Carly may again chastise Sonny for shutting out his oldest friend and Sonny may let his jealousy fly and accuse Carly of never loving him but really using him as a placeholder for Jason.

In terms of John, Carly recently stated her belief that Sonny was behind John getting beat up. If she accuses Sonny of the crime to his face, he may be insulted by the accusation. Sonny could become downright enraged when he hears that she sat by John’s bedside to help nurse him back to health. He may demand to know if she slept with the FBI agent, which Carly likely would tell Sonny is none of his business in addition to denying the notion.

However, Sonny may firmly believe that something is going on with Carly and John, which we tend to think will happen eventually ourselves, and the mobster may accuse Carly of conspiring with the FBI to take him down.

Laura Wright and Adam J. Harrington, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

These days, Sonny is a bit irrational and places impulse over logic. Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has been tampering with his bipolar medication which is causing Sonny to act a bit erratic. So far, only Ava (Maura West) knows for sure something is wrong, but will his argument with Carly lead her to believe that Sonny is not taking his medication? Furthermore, will she act upon her suspicions to help him? We certainly hope so.

Carly has been around Sonny for decades and has always been one person to notice when he’s not taking his bipolar medication correctly, and she’s often been there to help him find his way back to a place of balance. So she should see some of the signs that something is wrong now and offer her assistance.

However, what makes this go-around a bit different is Sonny hasn't isolated himself this bad before, so would he even be slightly agreeable to accept help from her? Plus, with Ava whispering in Sonny’s ear, Carly would have to counteract Sonny’s worse impulses and Ava’s sabotage.

While we wait to see what happens next for Sonny, we can only hope he doesn’t do something he’ll live to regret and can’t take back.