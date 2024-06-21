General Hospital spoilers: Carly wants to turn herself in?

When it comes to General Hospital, there are arguably no better friends than Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton). They’ve managed to be there for each other for years, through thick and thin, and have always prioritized one another. Regardless of who they’re with, it always comes down to #Jarly. This of course is a fact that has annoyed several of their respective partners including Jax (Ingo Rademacher), Drew (Cameron Mathison), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Focusing on Sam, during the week of June 17, she’s been a ball of chaos in Port Charles. After going to Carly and begging her to convince Jason to stay away from Danny (Asher Antonyzyn), a conversation that did not end well and made even us side-eye Sam, the private investigator turned around and pressed Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) for updates on their investigation into what the FBI had over Jason.

Laura Wright and Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Well, by the end of the episode airing on June 20, Spinelli discovered that Jason was working with the FBI to save Carly from going to prison. Spinelli even finds the audio file of Carly confessing to being the head of the Corinthos organization years ago, which she temporarily was while Sonny (Maurice Benard) went missing and Jason was tied up. Sam becomes irate that Jason once again put Carly first, feeling he did so to the detriment of his kids this time.

Sam makes a beeline to see Carly and looks ready to share a copy of the audio recording. If Carly hears the clip, she’s sure to be taken aback by Jason’s sacrifice. Considering Drew went to prison for her less than a year ago, Carly may feel she can no longer stand by and watch the people she loves pay the price for her errors. Since Carly meets with John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) in the episode airing on June 21, will she confess she’s heard the audio and make her case that she’ll go to prison before she lets Jason sacrifice another day of his life as an FBI informant?

Say Carly does just that, John is likely to make it seem like Carly is in deeper trouble than she suspects and can serve decades behind bars, away from her kids and grandchildren. John actually needs Jason to keep working for the FBI to capture the head of Pikeman. So if John can convince Carly to stay quiet, he maintains leverage over Jason who doesn’t want her to get arrested.

Laura Wright and Adam J. Harrington, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Then again, a determined Carly could wind up calling Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) to see what her legal options are. If Carly thinks Diane has a good chance of getting the audio tossed if she were to turn herself in, then the Metro Court owner may throw caution to the wind to free her friend from the government’s control.

On another note, it’s worth mentioning that if Sam plays the audio for Carly, she opens herself up to a world of trouble. John could discover it was Sam and Spinelli who hacked government files, and Sam who told Carly. That could leave Sam in a world of legal trouble, facing time in prison herself, which would be an ironic twist. Thankfully if this scenario proves true, we think Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) should have her legal license back by then.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.