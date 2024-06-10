General Hospital spoilers: Finn’s intervention goes wrong?

From the moment General Hospital's Finn (Michael Easton) accidentally took a sip of champagne at his brother’s wedding reception, we’ve been on high alert, thinking the good doctor’s sobriety was in danger. Then when his father Gregory (Gregory Harrison) passed away in his sleep, all the alarms and whistles went off as Finn appeared to be in for quite the fight to stay sober.

Unfortunately, our concerns proved warranted as Finn is currently spiraling out of control. In the General Hospital episode airing on June 7, Finn fell further off the wagon and wound up at a bar pouring down tequila shots with a mystery woman. However, a little birdie named Jake (Hudson West) snuck into the bar and spotted Finn drinking and getting cozy with the woman, and Jake naturally went to his mother to spill the beans. Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) wastes no time in confronting Finn by the end of the episode, but the fireworks really kick off in the episode airing on June 10.

Now while all of that is going on, also in the June 7 episode, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) talk about Finn and whether he’s in a headspace to care for Violet (Jophielle Love). Chase is furious that his brother has slipped off the wagon and has put his addiction above the well-being of his own daughter. However, Brook Lynn reminds her new husband that his brother’s addiction is a disease, and they should show him some compassion.

Michael Easton and Rebecca Herbst, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Disney)

The newlyweds then talk about bringing Violet to the Quatermaines for a few weeks to give Finn some time to regroup. They plan to host an intervention for Finn and discuss future plans for Finn and Violet. However, we have a feeling this intervention won’t go over well.

For starters, with Elizabeth being livid at Finn for cheating on her, she may not be up for helping Finn. Yes, Elizabeth is a medical professional and knows addiction is a disease and Finn cheated because of the alcohol, but that doesn’t take the sting away from being hurt. But considering how close he and Elizabeth are, her presence at the intervention is almost a must.

Then there’s Chase. Although Brook Lynn has been trying to calm her husband’s anger about his brother, he’s furious. As such is the case, it’s not hard to imagine that Chase lets his anger get the best of him, and he unloads on his brother. Given Finn’s current state of mind, being chastised by his little brother may send him to leave the intervention before things are properly resolved.

Michael Easton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Todd Wawrychuk)

Let’s say that Elizabeth shows up to the intervention and Chase keeps a cool head. There’s still a strong possibility that things still go horribly wrong because Finn refuses to listen.

Given Finn’s previous addiction was with pills and not alcohol, he may feel he doesn’t have a drinking problem and can stop whenever he wants. He could even become quite combative and lash out at family and friends trying to help him. Plus, he may take great exception with Chase’s suggestion that he’s not able to raise Violet right now.

Although a disastrous intervention is speculative at this point, we just think the storm for Finn is far from over this soon. Heck, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is still in his mental health downward spiral thanks to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), and that has been going on for months.