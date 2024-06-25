General Hospital spoilers: Finn's Port Charles exit on the horizon?

If you're like us, then you've heard the rumblings that General Hospital's Finn portrayer, Michael Easton, may be leaving the soap very soon. While no reps for the soap, ABC or Easton have commented on the rumors, fans believe they see the writing on the wall.

In the General Hospital episode that aired on June 24, Tracy (Jane Elliot) met with Finn and delivered some tough love. She strongly urged him to get help for his addiction as his behavior not only impacts him but Violet (Jophielle Love) as well. Of course, he thought Tracy was like Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Chase (Swickard), blowing things out of proportion and overstepping when it comes to the relationship with his daughter.

However, Tracy doesn't budge with her stance. In fact, she tells him she booked him a reservation at the Sky Meadow Lodge for a minimum 90-day stay to get back on track with sobriety.

Jane Elliot in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Finn quickly realized that Tracy and Chase were planning to keep him away from Violet until he sought help. He threatened to call the police, but Tracy leveled a bigger threat. She told him she'll use the Quatermaine resources to ensure Chase and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) get custody of Violet. While the conversation doesn't end with him flat-out agreeing to go to rehab, it looks like he may eventually agree to it.

Should that prove to be the case, a stint in rehab would take Finn off the General Hospital canvas for a while. However, what if something more dramatic and soapy happens to take Finn off the show?

We can imagine a scenario in which Finn goes on a bender at a bar in town. Instead of calling a ride to come pick him up when he's done, he gets behind the wheel and attempts to drive home. Unfortunately, in no condition to drive, he gets into an accident with another Port Charles resident and causes a medical emergency.

Kate Mansi in General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Disney)

For example, if he runs into a pregnant Kristina (Kate Mansi), that would devastate Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and T.J. (Tahj Bellow) who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the baby Kristina is carrying for them. Sonny (Maurice Benard) would also be furious as Kristina is clearly his favorite child at the moment. With him not being on the right dosage of bipolar medication, he could be out for blood.

But say it's not Kristina, but rather Danny (Asher Antonyzyn). Writers have continued to play up the parallels between Jason (Steve Burton) and his son lately, so would they also allow Danny to get into an accident as Jason did years ago? Could Danny be the victim of a drunk driving accident?

In both the hypotheticals with Kristina and Danny, Finn would likely head to prison for quite some time. His family would be crushed, and we assume Violet would go to Brook Lynn and Chase anyway.

Much of what we wrote is based in theory at the moment, so we'll have to wait and see if one of our hypotheticals rings true.