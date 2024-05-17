General Hospital spoilers: Jason almost assassinated and Sonny is blamed?

The tension between General Hospital’s Jason (Steve Burton) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) has been incredibly thick since Jason returned from the dead for the umpteenth time. Sonny is livid that his former best friend was working alongside a guy who attempted to murder Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Even when Sonny discovered that Jason was not in fact trying to kill his oldest son and is actually working undercover for the FBI, Sonny has declared Jason to be Enemy Number One.

Now viewers know Sonny’s erratic distrust of not only Jason but also Carly (Laura Wright) and Michael (Chad Duell) is in part due to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) tampering with his bipolar medication. However, with only Ava (Maura West) knowing that Sonny’s medicine is off and her seemingly unwilling to share that information with anyone, Sonny’s behavior is bound to get worse and more volatile.

Case and point, it’s been teased that while at Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase’s (Josh Swickard) reception, Sonny will let his emotions get the best of him as it pertains to Jason, which may lead to some kind of showdown. As shown in the following clip, it looks like Anna (Finola Hughes) and Lois (Rena Sherel Sofer) will attempt to diffuse the conflict between the former besties.

With all of that being said, we can imagine Valentin has spies keeping tabs on both Jason and Sonny and will catch wind of the arguing. He’s made it clear that he wants to eliminate Jason and frame Sonny for the murder all in the name of Pikeman, so there’s a chance that Valentin will think now is the time to enact his plan. Given Jason literally just got back to town and portrayer Steve Burton has confirmed he plans to be on General Hospital for a few years, we think Jason will survive any assassination attempt.

Unfortunately for Sonny, we think the failed attempt will still be pinned on him and he’ll have a lot to explain. As chief of police, Anna will naturally question what her former friend is doing and may even arrest him. Dante, also a cop, may again find himself conflicted by the fact he works in law enforcement but his dad is a local kingpin.

Steve Burton, General Hospital

Not to mention Carly, who is likely to be more livid with Sonny than even Jason for the assassination attempt. However, Sonny continually professing his innocence may finally prompt her to dig more into his medications and even go investigate Ava.

While much of this is theory, we tend to believe it’s a very real possibility. Additionally, since Jason spoke with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) about spending some time with Jake (Hudson West), we just hope their son isn’t caught in the middle of an attempt on Jason’s life.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.