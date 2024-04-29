General Hospital spoilers: Jason warns Dex?

As General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard) continues to behave a little more erratically with each passing day thanks to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) messing with the mob boss’ bipolar medications, we’re starting to get the sense that his rock-bottom nears. We can only hope that when that day comes, Sonny won’t have alienated all those who care about him most. He’s already pushed away Michael (Chad Duell), Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton), and he’s managed to repulse Anna (Finola Hughes) and Laura (Genie Francis) as well.

But circling back to Jason, in the General Hospital episode airing on April 25, he issued a stern warning to Sonny not to kill Dex (Evan Hofer). After hearing Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) concerns that Sonny would try to murder Dex, as the latter went from being Sonny’s henchman to becoming a new police recruit with the Port Charles Police Department, Jason paid Sonny a visit and cautioned him against going after Dex. Jason wisely pointed out that if something were to happen to Dex, nearly everyone in town would point the finger at Sonny.

As expected, the kingpin wasn’t really receptive to anything Jason had to say, which could soon put the former best friends on a deadly collision course. Since Sonny may not listen to Jason, it appears that Stone Cold may take his advice over to Dex.

In the General Hospital episode airing on April 30, Jason and Dex are primed to have a conversation. The discussion between the two should prove rather interesting considering this will be Jason’s opportunity to size up the guy that effectively stepped into his shoes with Sonny when Jason was presumed dead. Jason may also attempt to get a sense as to whether or not Dex is "good enough" to have captured Josslyn’s heart.

However, while we certainly think Jason will take the time to do all of that, we believe his main objective will be to warn Dex about sharing what he knows about Sonny with the Port Charles Police Department. Jason may urge Dex to see that Sonny isn’t behaving like his usual self and he’s not thinking straight, so Dex sharing confidential information with the police may only anger Sonny and provoke him to take lethal action.

Jason could possibly even press upon Dex to think about what it would do to Josslyn if Dex opened his mouth as far as Sonny is concerned and that led to him getting killed. Josslyn has already suffered the loss of one boyfriend in Oscar (Garren Stitt) years ago, could she survive another such loss?

Now, when push comes to shove, do we think Dex will listen to Jason’s warning? No.

For starters, Dex seems rather eager to prove himself as a cop. With the other officers on the force already shunning him because of his former work history with Sonny, it wouldn’t seem helpful for Dex’s relationship with them if he starts becoming tight-lipped as they investigate Sonny. Additionally, Dex could think he’d be safe from Sonny’s wrath considering he now has Anna on his side as police commissioner and his boss.

General Hospital fans will just have to keep watching to see what happens next for Dex, but if we were him, we’d tread lightly when it came to Sonny.