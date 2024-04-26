General Hospital spoilers: Sonny tries to eliminate Jason?

Since General Hospital’s Jason (Steve Burton) has returned from the "dead," he has found himself at odds with two important people in his life. Not only has he had a couple of tense arguments with Sam (Kelly Monaco), which we ironically think will eventually put them on the path toward reconciliation, but Jason and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are also not on the same page. The former best friends, business partners and confidants haven’t been able to recapture their magic and it doesn’t look like that’s likely to change soon.

In the General Hospital episode that aired on April 25, Jason paid Sonny a visit on behalf of Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and her desire to protect Dex (Evan Hofer). After she expressed to Jason her concern that Sonny would try to kill Dex now that he works for the Port Charles Police Department after having formerly worked for the mobster, Jason took it upon himself to warn Sonny not to go after Dex.

Sonny didn’t receive the message well. Not only did the kingpin continue to see Dex as a threat considering he has the knowledge to help the police put him away for a long time, but Sonny also wasn’t a fan of Jason telling him what to do. When Jason tried to convince Sonny that killing Dex would only draw disappointment from Carly (Laura Wright), Josslyn and Kristina (Kate Mansi), Sonny was still quite dismissive.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

This left Jason to make a not-so-subtle threat that Sonny should leave Dex alone. When Sonny responded with the age-old "or what," Jason promised to stop him. Sonny issued his own threat claiming Jason would die trying to stop him.

With all that being said, and with Sonny not being on the right bipolar medication at the moment thanks to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), would Sonny preemptively make a move against Jason to get him out of the way?

It’s worth noting that Sonny also isn’t entirely sure that Jason is not working with the FBI to take him down. Plus, Sonny’s jealousy of Jason as it pertains to Carly has been at an all-time high. When you consider that Ava (Maura West) has been whispering in Sonny’s ear lately as well, Sonny killing Jason becomes a real possibility.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Should Sonny go down that path, we don’t think for a moment he’ll ultimately carry out the deed. It’s more likely that someone discovers that Sonny’s medication has been tampered with and rushes to save him from himself before he does something he can’t take back. While we’ve long suspected that Carly would be that person, considering she’s been there for him during his previous mental health crises, but it’s possible that Nina (Cynthia Watros) steps up for him instead.

Although our notion that Sonny may try to kill Jason is just a theory right now, it’s one worth being on the lookout for as things continue to play out in Port Charles.