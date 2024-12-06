General Hospital spoilers: Will Molly end up with Dex or Isaiah?

In some devastating news for many General Hospital fans, the week of December 2 saw the end of Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow). After years of being a couple, they called it quits, unable to agree on what their future may look like. She’s adamant that she can’t go through the process of trying to have a child again, and he can’t picture a life without kids.

The heartbroken exes are bound to have some rough days and weeks ahead as they try to regroup. However, we can’t help but start to think about their separate romantic futures.

In terms of TJ, we strongly believe that he and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will wind up connecting once her life officially implodes after learning Michael (Chad Duell) is expecting a baby with Sasha (Sofia Mattson) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) slept with Nina (Cynthia Watros). TJ and Willow have been friends for a while, and they may come to lean on each other for comfort. As they try to help one another deal with their broken hearts, they could easily find their friendship evolve into something romantic.

Now what we are less confident in is the trajectory of Molly. We can picture her winding up with one of two men in Port Charles, either Dex (Evan Hofer) or Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson).

Sawandi Wilson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

As far as Dex goes, Molly has developed a good friendship with him over the last few months. Since becoming a cop, she has confided in him several times about her issues with Kristina (Kate Mansi) and about the loss of her baby. Their one-on-one scenes were so endearing, that it made us raise an eyebrow thinking the relationship between Dex and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) may soon be doomed because Dex would cheat with Molly.

When it comes to Molly and Isaiah, their connection came out of the blue. In the wake of Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death, Molly’s birthday rolled around and she found herself celebrating alone (as much as she could while grieving) at Bobbie’s. That’s when she crossed paths with Isaiah, and he shared that he was Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) transplant surgeon.

Molly and Isaiah chatted it up, and he even surprised her with a birthday cupcake, which was rather sweet to watch. Even though we originally believed that Port Charles’ new doc would wind up with Jordan (Tanisha Harper), as she saved his life and they’ve been not-so-subtly flirting, that one conversation at Bobbie’s between Molly and Isaiah made us question that stance. We had to ask, does Isaiah have better chemistry with Jordan or Molly?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Evan Hofer, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

While Molly has two good options in Dex and Isaiah, if we had to make a guess, we think her next romance will be with Dex. She’s known Dex longer and so their bond is a bit stronger. Also, we tend to believe Josslyn’s friendship with Gio (Giovanni Mazza) may soon present a problem for her relationship with Dex.

For right now, Gio and Josslyn have maintained a completely platonic relationship. However, that may change as hints continue to be dropped that Gio may soon learn his birth parents are Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). That’s a revelation sure to send Gio into shock, and he may rely heavily on his bestie Josslyn for comfort. Could he eventually misinterpret her kindness and make a move on her, and Dex see it? As a result, could Dex go to Molly and kick off a romance with her?

It’s also possible that Dex could find himself comforting Molly and Josslyn doing the same with Gio, and General Hospital writers create suspense around who will cheat first. Would it be Dex or Josslyn?

We can’t be 100% sure what happens next for Molly, or TJ for that matter, but with the year winding down and the new year quickly approaching, we can’t help but sense some fireworks are headed to Port Charles.