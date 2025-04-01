General Hospital spoilers: with Tamara Braun out on Days, is she headed to Port Charles to return as Kim?

In a soap world shocker, on April 1, Days of Our Lives actress Tamara Braun announced her departure from the soap as Ava Vitali. Despite the date, we can assure you this isn’t an April Fools’ Day joke. However, could Days’ loss be General Hospital’s gain?

General Hospital fans know that Braun is a veteran of the series. She once portrayed Carly before Laura Wright took over the role in 2005, and Braun returned to Port Charles as Dr. Kim Nero between 2017-2019. Since Wright hasn’t indicated she’s parting ways with the tough-as-nails Metro Court owner, we doubt Braun is in the running to pick up the mantle of Carly. However, the idea of Braun becoming Kim again is a bit more plausible.

Kim still has a big connection in town in Drew (Cameron Mathison). The two used to be involved in a relationship once upon a time, and they co-parented Oscar (Garren Stitt) before his unfortunate demise from cancer. She didn’t handle the grief that well, and that led to some sporadic behavior, which Julian (William deVry) was there to support her through as her then-boyfriend. She ultimately left town pregnant, and it was later revealed through her nanny that her infant son, Andy, was Julian’s child.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Now should Kim return, it’s not hard to imagine General Hospital writers choosing to rewrite some history. With Julian gone, it makes sense if baby Andy was actually Drew’s child. After all, his name is already Andy aka Andrew, a nod to Drew. Plus, the two have a history and she arguably knows him better than anyone, so it would be great to see her return as the congressman goes through this villainous metamorphosis.

In fact, how dramatic would it be if Nina (Cynthia Watros), Portia (Brook Kerr) or Tracy (Jane Elliot) brought Kim to town as a way to gain leverage on Drew? She likely wouldn’t willingly tell them anything to betray Drew, but if they slyly ask the right questions, they could learn of Drew’s Achilles' heel. Even if they learn that Drew has a son out there he doesn’t know about, we can imagine someone like Tracy using the intel to take down her nephew.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t also bring up the possibility that should Braun reemerge on General Hospital, she surfaces as a whole new character. It wouldn’t be the first time that she makes a big return as someone else.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.