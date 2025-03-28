Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of March 31-April 4

April has arrived and there's plenty of drama on the way in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 31-April 4.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of March 31, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 31

"Rafe surprises EJ. Jada asks Belle for help. Shawn confides in JJ. Steve searches for John."

Tuesday, April 1

"Steve and Marlena fear the worst. Paul comes to Andrew’s aid. Belle tries to coax a confession out of EJ. Kristen reaches out to Brady. Jada reveals the truth to Rafe."

Wednesday, April 2

"Brady and Belle catch up. Paulina supports Jada. Rafe opens up to Gabi. Chanel confronts EJ."

Thursday, April 3

"EJ is shot! Cat tries to comfort Chad. Chanel worries about Johnny. Kate shares news with Roman."

Friday, April 4

"Kayla gives Chad the news about EJ’s condition. JJ questions Kristen. Shawn finds Jada drowning her sorrows. Leo and Javi wonder if Rafe or Gabi are guilty of shooting EJ."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of March 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 24

"JJ questions Melinda. Doug III warns Holly. Tate shares information with Julie. Leo and Javi enjoy a romantic evening. Chad learns more about Cat."

Tuesday, March 25

"Marlena reminisces with Steve. EJ and Ava share a heated argument. Kristen seeks revenge. Tate hides his guilt from Holly. Julie confronts Doug III."

Wednesday, March 26

"EJ tries to make amends with Johnny. Paulina and Chanel remain hopeful about the adoption. Tate confides in Sophia. Holly takes care of Doug III."

Thursday, March 27

"Sarah asks Stephanie to go along with a lie. Xander berates Philip. Melinda warns Gabi. Holly confronts Tate."

Friday, March 28

"Steve receives an assist from Andrew. Paul and Marlena reminisce about John. Kate keeps Roman in the dark. Stephanie reveals the truth to Alex. Sarah and Philip panic."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.