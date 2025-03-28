The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of March 31-April 4: Luna, Luna Luna
The fallout from Luna's pardon continues in surprising ways.
It was only a matter of time before Bill's big idea to have Luna pardoned would catch up with him. The fallout has only begun. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for March 31-April 4.
Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 31-April 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, March 31
"Luna makes a play for Will. Deacon gives Sheila an ultimatum."
Tuesday, April 1
"Luna and Sheila conspire over Will Spencer. Finn struggles with the agreement he and Steffy made about Luna."
Wednesday, April 2
"Hope expresses the hurt that Brooke and Carter have sold her out. Electra holds her own as she tells Luna to stay away from Will."
Thursday, April 3
"Bill pushes an angry Liam to his limit. Deacon makes Hope an offer."
Friday, April 4
"Brooke asks a favor of Ridge. Steffy decides to confront Bill about Liam."
You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 24 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, March 24
"Smitten, Daphne states her opinion on Carter to Zende; Ridge gives Carter an ultimatum, causing Hope heartbreak and disgrace; Steffy reigns triumphant in her plan to regain control of Forrester Creations."
Tuesday, March 25
"Taylor walks in on Brooke’s plea to Ridge to reconcile; Hope struggles to look past Carter’s betrayal, but he remains steadfast in their relationship."
Wednesday, March 26
"Daphne makes her move on Carter; Ridge decides between Brooke and Taylor."
Thursday, March 27
"In recognition of Women’s History Month and a first for daytime television, multi-Emmy award-winning actress Heather Tom wrote, directed, and starred in this impactful episode centered on mothers and daughters."
Friday, March 28
"Deacon’s response to Sheila’s good news takes her by surprise; Will attempts to tell Electra how he feels and what he hopes their relationship will be."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
