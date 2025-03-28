General Hospital spoilers: week of March 31-April 4

There's lots of drama in Port Charles this week as the calendar turns to April. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 31-April 4.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 31, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 31

"Jason and Sonny’s plans are thwarted. Molly gets devastating news. Kai confides in Trina. Emma opens up to Anna. Drew feels betrayed."

Tuesday, April 1

"Beloved Port Charles residents come together in a special episode honoring the 62nd anniversary of General Hospital and the opening of the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center."

Wednesday, April 2

"Carly and Brennan are on the same page. Maxie gives Lucas a push. Laura shares a meal with Sonny. Diane conducts a job interview. Sasha issues a warning. "

Thursday, April 3

"Josslyn is suspicious. Carly questions Lucas. Sasha and Jason share a warm moment. Natalia argues with Sidwell. Portia lays down the law."

Friday, April 4

"Jason and Carly navigate their differences. Ava gets shocking intel. Kai and Trina are interrupted. Curtis and Drew trade accusations. Joss learns her fate."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of March 24, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 24: "Jason issues an ultimatum. Valentin makes a request of Alexis. Portia and Nina connect. Lucas confides in Elizabeth. Drew reassures Willow."

Tuesday, March 25: "Carly and Brennan discuss their future. Ava gets the upper hand. Liz seeks information from Ric. Tracy grills Brook Lynn. Ned reveals his plan."

Wednesday, March 26: "Lulu makes an admission. Kristina is on the warpath. Ava briefs Ric. Jordan questions Curtis. Laura and Ezra clash."

Thursday, March 27: "Lucky surprises Elizabeth. Jason is wary. Felicia puts Sasha on the spot. Jordan opens up to Isaiah. Alexis summons Ric to her office."

Friday, March 28: "Anna reflects on her past. Liz and Tracy discuss Drew. Emma takes drastic action. Ava issues a threat. Kristina regrets her decision."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.