The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of March 31-April 4

There's a lot of drama in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless as we head into the first week of April. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 31-April 4.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 31 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 31

"Jack seeks counsel from Victoria, Claire and Kyle find common ground, and Lily demands answers from Damian."

Tuesday, April 1

"Damian makes a promise to Nate, Sally loses patience with Adam, and Chelsea shares surprising news with Billy."

Wednesday, April 2

"Phyllis plays nice with Sally, Jack keeps Billy in line, and Lily takes matters into her own hands."

Thursday, April 3

"Victor orders Michael to play hardball, Diane worries about Traci, and Lauren asks Nikki for a favor."

Friday, April 4

"Victor gives Lily unsolicited advice, Traci second-guesses her decision-making, and Audra receives an unexpected invitation."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 24 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 24: "Victor sets a trap behind enemy lines, Billy sets the record straight with Sally, and Nick comforts Phyllis."

Tuesday, March 25: "Victor shares valuable intel with Lily, Sharon and Phyllis find themselves in a strange place, and Devon receives troubling news."

Wednesday, March 26: "Nikki and Jack share a difference of opinion, Kyle and Claire break the rules, and Sharon helps Traci connect the dots about Alan."

Thursday, March 27: "Traci voices her concerns with Jack, Diane keeps up appearances, and Billy shares his latest plan with Phyllis."

Friday, March 28: "Victor catches his family off guard, Jack worries about Traci’s safety, and Sally calls Billy’s bluff."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.