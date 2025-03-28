Beyond the Gates spoilers: week of March 31-April 4

(Image credit: Karla Mosley as Dani upset in Beyond the Gates)

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates as we head into the first week of April. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 31-April 4.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of March 31 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 31

"Vanessa and Joey talk more than houses, Kat and Eva face off, Dani gives Chelsea her input, Bill goes behind Naomi’s back, and Andre avoids Ashley."

Tuesday, April 1

"Dani gets an unexpected visitor. Naomi takes control of her case. Jacob takes a stand against Detective Malone."

Wednesday, April 2

"Bill admits why he really came to see Dani. Ashley and Derek invite Andre over for dinner. Elsewhere, Jacob and Naomi struggle with moral dilemmas."

Thursday, April 3

"Randy has questions for Doug. Nicole crashes Vanessa’s business meeting. Bill and Naomi go head-to-head."

Friday, April 4

"Andre begins interviews for his documentary. Chelsea has a change of heart. Meanwhile, Nicole drops a bombshell on Vanessa."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at the spoilers for the week of March 24:

Monday, March 24: "Joey gets into business with Vanessa; Jacob causes trouble for Marcel; Chelsea considers her pivot from model to designer; and Kat and Tomas grow closer."

Tuesday, March 25: "Dani struggles emotionally; Vernon confronts Martin; Chelsea reveals her plans; and Naomi makes a big decision."

Wednesday, March 26: "Dani reacts to Chelsea’s confession; Bill challenges Naomi; Tomas confides in Kat; and Smitty wonders what else Martin is hiding from him."

Thursday, March 27: "Leslie tries to help Eva; Kat hatches a scheme of her own; Martin and the family worry about Tyrell; Smitty confronts Martin; and Marcel is nice to Jacob…too nice."

Friday, March 28: "Vanessa is suspicious of Doug and Joey; Leslie and Ted go head-to-head; Kat sets a trap for Eva; and Tyrell confides in Samantha."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.