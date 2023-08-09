Get your first look at Bad Education season 5 as filming commences

The BBC confirmed today (Wednesday, August 9) that filming for Bad Education season 5 is now underway.

School is very much in this summer at Abbey Grove, as the BBC has revealed that filming on the fifth series of the hit BBC comedy has commenced in London and released a first-look image (seen above) of our lead actors.

The photo features West End star (and Strictly Come Danding 2023 competitor!) Layton Williams, and EastEnders' Charlie Wernham as drama teacher Stephen Carmichael and PE teacher Mitchell Harper, respectively.

Series 5 will once again follow the two Abbey Grove alumni as they continue to get to grips with being teachers. They'll be joined by returning stars Matthew Horne (Gavin & Stacey) as Mr Fraser and Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On) as Abbey Grove's headteacher, Ms Hoburn, who are pictured alongside.

Of his role, Layton Williams said: "I'm so buzzing that everyone embraced the new Bad Education! Thanks to yous, we're back and badder than ever, creating more chaos with a super-talented bunch. More life, more laughs, more looks!"

Charlie Wernham added: "The response to the last series was phenomenal, I am so excited for the fans to see what we have in store for series five! We have such a wonderfully talented cast, crew and writing team who have so much fun making the show, I am truly grateful that we all get to do it again!"

The BBC has confirmed that the new generations of Class K will be returning to the classroom in Bad Education series 5, including glamorous gossip Usma (Asha Hassan), roadman wannabe Inchez (Anthony J Abraham), "himbo" Harrison (Bobby Johnson), clueless slacktivist Jinx (Laura Marcus), the eccentric Warren (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) and the energetic hustler Blessing (Francesca Amewudah-Rivers).

Along with this announcement, the BBC has revealed that the Bad Education Reunion Special, where we said farewell to Alfie Wickers (Jack Whitehall), has been the highest-rated comedy on BBC Three since the channel relaunched in 2022. Bad Education series 4 drew in more than 1.1 million viewers, making it one of BBC Three's most successful shows.

Bad Education season 5 will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in 2024. For more information on all the latest shows, check out our TV guide. And if you're looking for more laughs whilst you wait for Bad Education to return, have a look through our picks for the best BBC comedies you should be streaming right now.