Gogglebox shake up as family quit show after three seasons

The Baggs family are leaving Gogglebox after just three seasons.

The family, which consists of dad Terry, mum Lisa and their two sons, Joe and George took to social media to give the sad announcement that they will be leaving Gogglebox.

Posting a series of happy pictures together, the family were thankful for their time on the show, hailing it as ‘an opportunity of a lifetime.’

The caption read: “Hey everyone! Wanted to give you a quick update on the Baggs family 💙After 3 incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show. We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.

“With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series but are so grateful for the opportunity. Thank you for all of your support whilst we have been on the show and over on TikTok.”

They also hinted at some exciting projects to come, teasing: “ We hope that you’re as excited as we are for what’s coming next!”

The Baggs family, who are from Great Dunmow in Essex, joined the show in 2020 for the 16th season. They didn’t appear in the 17th season, but they rejoined the cast of the beloved program for series 18 and 19.

Before Gogglebox aired earlier this year, it was announced that the show would have a huge cast shake-up by adding a Scottish family after fans criticized the popular C4 show over a lack of proper representation.

Viewers wanted to see a Scottish family taking part as armchair critics, as there was no one living north of the border on the show at the time.

Now, Glaswegian couple Joe Kyle and Roisin Kelly regularly appear on the show.

Gogglebox season 19 airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4. Episodes are available on All4 on demand where viewers can also watch seasons 7 - 18.