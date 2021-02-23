Going back in time with the new trailer for 'Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years'
Get ready for some nautical nonsense.
The grip Spongebob has on society remains stronger than Sandy’s kung-fu grip. Nickelodeon and Paramont+’s Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years is set to arrive on March 4 on the newly rebranded ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+. The new series received an extended first look earlier this month during Super Bowl LV.
The spin-off to the original Sponge Squarepants follows your favorite cartoons from under the sea. The prequel follows the lives of SpongeBob and his friends before they were adults. 10-year-old SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, and others are building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at Kamp Koral.
The series Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Year was initially supposed to be a Nickelodeon production, but ViacomCBS later decided that it would help in the launch of the new streaming service Paramount+. The first six episodes of Kamp Koral season 1 will be available to stream on Paramount+ on March 4. The remaining seven episodes will premiere at a later date.
From the official press release:
“The whole gang really is here. Also present are some of the characters in SpongeBob’s world. Mr. Krabs seems to be involved as a counselor in this camp in some capacity, as does Larry the Lobster. Squidward is here too, boasting a whistle that certainly no one will respect the authority of. The most intriguing inclusion, however, is Plankton as a cafeteria cook. While this may have some strange effects on the SpongeBob continuity, it’s nice to see Plankton fulfilling the Chris Meloni in Wet Hot American Summer role here.”
